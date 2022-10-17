Tuesday's Lotto Max Is An Estimated $132 Million & It's The Second Biggest Prize Ever
There's still time to buy a ticket!
The deadline to pick up tickets for the Lotto Max draw on Tuesday, October 18 is approaching and there's a serious amount of cash available.
For the main jackpot, a cool $70 million is on offer as well as an estimated $62 million in individual Maxmillion prizes, which puts the combined total available to be won at $132 million.
The record for the highest amount offered in Lotto Max was set in June 2021 when there was a $70 million jackpot as well as 70 $1 million Maxmillions, which meant there was $140 million available altogether.
According to a statement given to CTV News from OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti, this is the longest stretch of time the Lotto Max jackpot has gone without being won.
When is the next Lotto Max draw?
The next Lotto Max draw is on Tuesday, October 18 and tickets are available to be purchased until 10:30 p.m. ET of that day. The main jackpot will be $70 million and there will be 62 Maxmillions up for grabs.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, October 14?
For October 14, the Lotto Max winning numbers were 2, 24, 27, 31, 40,43 and 46. The bonus was 13.
As for Encore, that lucky number was 6409154.
The winning numbers for the 61 Maxmillions were:
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.