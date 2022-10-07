Lotto Max Winner In BC Called His Wife & She Thought 'He Got A Speeding Ticket'
"She didn't believe me!"
A Lotto Max winner from New Westminster, B.C. found out he had won and was ecstatic to share the good news with his wife but she had trouble believing it.
Danil Banilevici had bought his lucky ticket at a Shell Select gas station in Langley ahead of the September 23, 2022, Lotto Max draw.
But when he went to check his lucky ticket at a gas station, he found out that he had landed the whopping $1 million Maxmillions prize.
“I stopped for gas and checked my ticket at an Esso in New Westminster when I found out I won. I scanned the ticket on the self-scanner and thought I was dreaming,” said Banilevici.
Luckily, it wasn't a dream and he was the "most excited" to share the news with his wife.
Banilevici said it was unusual for him to call his wife at work, so she thought he was calling to tell her he got a speeding ticket.
"I told her I have to tell her something – I won the lottery! She didn’t believe me when I told her I won $1 million," said Banilevici.
Now, he wants to celebrate his winnings by taking his family on a tropical vacation and hopefully, purchasing a new home.
“I feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders. I feel relaxed, at ease,” said Banilevici.
He wasn't the only one to recently win big from the Lotto Max prize draws.
Another B.C. man won a hefty $1 million in a Lotto Max draw and had to keep his cool while he was at work.