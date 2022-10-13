Lotto Max Winner In BC Told His Wife While She Was Rock Climbing & She Had To 'Remain Calm'
She was in Whistler rock climbing with a group!
A Lotto Max winner in B.C. told his wife the exciting news while she was out rock climbing in Whistler, so she had to keep her cool and "remain calm" until she made it home safely.
The thrilling rock climbing experience definitely got even more exciting, after she found out her husband won $1 million from the September 30, 2022, Lotto Max draw.
The winner, William Lane, was actually at a gas station when he discovered the win, and couldn't believe it at first. He rescanned his ticket multiple times just to make sure it was real.
"I was at the Esso/7-Eleven on Victoria and Kingsway and saw that the ticket scanner read 'you're a winner $1,000,000,'" Lane said.
"I walked away and had to go back to rescan to make sure I read the number correctly," he added.
Then he called up his wife to share the good news.
"I told my wife but told her to be calm about it until she came home, as she was rock climbing with a group," Lane said.
Although he scanned his ticket a few times, the reality of the win still has not quite sunken in.
Lane said that he thinks "it will take a while to sink in," because it's so "hard to believe!"
With a big win like that, who can blame him for needing a minute?
