Lotto Max Winner In BC 'Thought It Was A Joke' When He Discovered His Big Win
Luckily for him, it was real!
This Lotto Max winner in B.C. could not believe his eyes when he found out he had won big in the September 30, Lotto Max draw.
Neil Nabata got to take home a whopping $1 million after winning the Maxmillions prize.
He found out he was a lucky lottery winner when he received a notification from PlayNow.com and completely "thought it was a joke."
"I couldn't believe it,” said Nabata.
“I first told my sister and nephew – they were shocked and very happy,” he added,
Nabata plans on using some of his winnings towards his retirement, as well as helping out some close family and friends.
“I am very grateful and lucky,” he said.
Nabata wasn't the only lotto winner from B.C. recently. One man found out he had won big and had to tell his wife to remain calm while she was in the middle of rock climbing.
Another lottery winner in B.C. found out he had won while he was at work and had to act as if nothing happened.
When is the next Lotto Max draw?
The next Lotto Max draw will be on Friday, October, 21 and you could win a massive $133 million.
It is almost one of the biggest cash prizes to ever be offered in Canadian history!
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, October 18?
The Lotto Max winning numbers were 12, 14, 23, 25, 39, 40 and 44 for October 18.
The bonus number was 24.
How does Lotto Max work?
A Lotto Max draw occurs every Tuesday and Friday night, nationwide.
It's $5 per play and everyone player will get a set of three numbers, with each set of seven numbers ranging between 1 to 50.
"The jackpot starts at $10 Million and can grow to $70 Million," the website said.
"When the jackpot reaches $50 million, additional $1 million MAXMILLIONS prizes are added. The top Extra prize is $500,000," the BCLC website said.
Tickets are sold until 7:30 p.m. PT, up until the nights that the numbers will be drawn.