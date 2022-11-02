Lotto Max Winner In Ontario Scores Big On A Ticket He Didn't Buy & Says It Hasn't Sunk In
"I called my wife. She was in tears when I told her."
An Ontario lottery winner finally won big after playing for over 25 years, but he didn't actually buy his own ticket.
Conrad Bess, a 44-year-old Brampton man, won a Lotto Max Maxmillion prize worth $1 million on the October 4, 2022 draw, thanks to his wife, according to OLG.
While picking up his prize at the OLG prize centre in Toronto, Bess revealed that his wife actually bought his winning ticket for him. So, despite his years of playing, it was actually a gift that won him the lottery!
When Bess went to the store to check his ticket, he couldn't believe his luck.
"I had to scan it multiple times – then I called my wife. She was in tears when I told her," he said.
Since winning and officially joining Ontario's millionaire club, he says there's been "sleepless nights, excitement, and confusion!"
"It still hasn't sunk in yet," Bess admits.
The millionaire plans on using his newfound riches to pay off his mortgage, travel, get some renovations done and save some for his children.
His wife bought the winning ticket at the Woodbine Racetrack in Etobicoke, and, given her luck that day, hopefully, she bet on some horses too.
Another recent Lotto Max winner from Brampton won $5 million in the Lotto 6/49 Classic jackpot in September 2022 and an additional $2 with his encore selection.
Daljit Sidhu said his wife actually dreamed of money the night before the Lotto 6/49 draw.
So maybe the key to winning the lottery is having a lucky partner!
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.