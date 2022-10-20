Lotto Max Winner In Ontario Scores $1M After Playing For 20 Years & His Wife Was Shook
He plans to host a lot of family BBQs.
For most people, winning $1 million on a Lotto Max ticket doesn't involve a fantasy of flipping burgers for relatives, but Ontarians are just built differently.
According to OLG, King resident Oleksandr Ivanchenko won a Maxmillions prize worth $1 million in the September 23, 2033, Lotto Max draw.
The father and grandfather, who has been playing the lottery for two decades, told the corporation that the life-changing fortune represents his first big win.
"My favourite game is Lotto Max. This is my first big win," he said while collecting his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
He also opened up about what it felt like to share the moment with his partner, and wow was she shook.
"My wife checked the ticket using the OLG App while we were at home having a coffee. I saw the look of shock come over her face. It was a wonderful surprise!"
As for what he plans to do with his winnings, Ivanchenko said he intends to use it to buy a big home so he can have his whole family visit on the weekends.
Now that's a man with patience.
"I would love to have family barbecues and spend more time together," he smiled.
"It's a wonderful blessing," he concluded.
Suppose this wholesome win has you inspired to chase your own. In that case, it's worth noting that Friday's Lotto Max draw will be a $133 million top prize, a $70 million jackpot, and an estimated 63 Maxmillions prizes, each worth $1 million.
So, it's certainly not the worst time to get in the game.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.