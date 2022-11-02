A $60M Lotto Max Jackpot Was Won In Ontario & Someone Got Richer Than 2 Toronto Raptors
The winner achieved baller status.
Do you want to make Toronto Raptors kind of money but have less than zero hand-eye coordination? Feel you. Lotto Max jackpots offer a great shortcut. No talent is required, just a whole lot of luck.
According to OLG, someone in Ontario became professional athlete level rich this week after winning a jaw-dropping $60 million jackpot in the Tuesday, November 1, 2022, Lotto Max draw.
The astonishing prize was sold somewhere within the United Counties of Prescott and Russell, located 45 minutes east of Ottawa, and according to Wealthy Gorilla, it's made whoever won it wealthier than at least two of the Toronto Raptors' top players.
The website, which specializes in estimating celebrities' net worths, reports that Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam currently have $20 million and $30 million in assets, respectively.
So, whoever won the jackpot, no matter what they owned before, now has a net worth greater than both the NBA stars combined.
The massive jackpot wasn't the only notable prize to be won in Ontario during Tuesday night's draw either.
OLG revealed that a Lotto Max ticket worth $200,777.20 was sold in Mississauga, and three Encore tickets worth $100,000 were sold in Mississauga, Barrie and York.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, November 1?
The Lotto Max winning numbers are as follows 2, 23, 27, 34, 43, 46 and 49, with the bonus being 44.
For those who play Encore, the winning number is 3596443.
The winning numbers for the eight Maxmillions are:
- 1, 7, 12, 22, 32, 39 and 43
- 2, 5, 7, 19, 20, 30, and 46
- 2, 8, 18, 26, 33, 34 and 36
- 2, 12, 14, 28, 34, 38 and 39
- 4, 6, 18, 29, 31, 38 and 40
- 5, 6, 12, 14, 29, 40 and 43
- 7, 8, 9, 14, 41, 46 and 50
- 9, 11, 14, 25, 37, 39 and 49.
However, it's worth noting that no one picked up any of the winning tickets for the Maxmillions.
The next Lotto Max draw is scheduled for Friday, November 4, and the top prize is estimated to be $18 million.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.