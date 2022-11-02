Scottie Barnes Makes Millions But Just Showed How Cheap He Can Be & Toronto Is Here For It
It's so relatable.
Toronto Raptor Scottie Barnes is one of the NBA"s fastest-rising stars but another look behind the curtain makes it seem like the fame and money aren't getting to his head.
Streaming on Twitch, as he often does, the 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year recently admitted to buying an expensive shirt for an event and returning it the next day.
Barnes is on a 4-year, $33 million contract with the Raptors and is set to make north of $7.6 million US in 2022-23, but the 21-year-old can still be cheap.
"I just went to the mall before the event. I bought it. It was like $400," said Barnes, describing footage of himself in a black button-up in the latest episode of Open Gym.
"Guess what though bro. I went back to the mall today, that same shirt is back in the store bro. I returned it guys. Cityboys!"
Barnes made it clear, NBA staredom or not, that was too much money to spend on a piece of clothing.
"They thought they was gonna get me with a $400 shirt, bro? No fam."
\u201cscottie barnes rich & famous but he still just like me\u201d— raptor moments (@raptor moments) 1667323408
The comments from Barnes have fans saying how relatable he is, with someone calling him a "relatable king", while some else said, "get this man citizenship asap".
Others were quick to point out how the West Palm Beach Florida native is already sounding like he was born and raised in Toronto.
\u201c@raptormoments Bro even talks like he from Toronto\u201d— raptor moments (@raptor moments) 1667323408
Barnes has been vocal about his love for the city in the past.
He even referred to Toronto as "his home" in one of the many advertisements you'll be peppered with if you watch the Raptors on TV because Barnes is just becoming that popular in Canada and across the league.