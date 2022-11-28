Maple Leafs' Star Mitch Marner Has A 'Z' On His Equipment For His Dog & 'He's My Guy'
His dog's name is Zeus. 🐾
Mitch Marner has opened up about a special tribute he has on his equipment to a special someone in his life.
The 25-year-old Toronto Maple Leaf's Star doesn't have any children but had no shame admitting he is a true dog dad and said he wears the letter "Z" on his hockey gloves and hockey stick every game for his dog, Zeus.
The letter and a smiley face were caught on camera in a recent game where Marner was seen high-fiving his teammates.
\u201csmiling face gloves created magic for Marner \n\nI'm guessing the Z is for Zeus\u201d— Omar (@Omar) 1669516988
"That's my guy," Marner said in a post-game interview Saturday evening when asked about the tribute.
"I don't have any kids and people are probably going to think I'm crazy but yeah, it's my guy," said Marner, telling reporters the tribute is written on his hockey gloves and also each one of his sticks.
Zeus is a 3-year-old chocolate lab Marner first posted about in 2020 and the pup is all over his Instagram page.
"He doesn't have a damn clue what I do for a living. (He) doesn't have a damn clue what anyone thinks about me. So, he just loves me for being his dad and buzzing around outdoors with him," Marner explained. "That's why I put him on there, for the little remembrance to have fun."
Marner is not the only member of the Toronto Maple Leafs who is a proud dog dad, but clearly, the relationship between him and Zeus is a special one.
His pup has found his way into several advertisements and just about every family photo on Marner's social media, not to mention even helping him with some of his stick-handling drills.
\u201cMitch Marner has a \u2018Z\u2019 on his stick and glove to bring a little piece of his dog Zeus onto the ice with him. \u263a\ufe0f\n\n(H/T @markhmasters)\u201d— BarDown (@BarDown) 1669664221
And surely just about every dog owner can admit they're just as close with their pet. So no, Mitch, you aren't crazy.