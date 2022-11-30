The Toronto Humane Society Had Its Rescue Van Stolen & Caught Two Suspects On Camera
The van is their "mobile lifeline."
On the night of Giving Tuesday, a story about the Toronto Humane Society (THS) was getting plenty of attention — but for all of the wrong reasons.
According to THS, their rescue van was stolen on Monday night by two suspects, who they thankfully were able to catch on a surveillance camera.
"On the eve of Giving Tuesday, two individuals broke into our building and stole our rescue van and other valuable items essential to our life-saving capacity," THS said in a news release. "If you know anything about our work, you know this van was more than just a van. It was a rescue tool, a mobile lifeline that has carried hundreds of animals to safety, to security, and to the start of something new."
Two robbery suspects captured by a surveillance camera. Toronto Humane Society
In a video posted to Twitter, THS explained the van is often used to take pet food to families in need or to transport sick animals to the ICU.
Most recently, the rescue van was also used to help a tiny puppy with a broken leg, a senior dog suffering medical complications, and a cat who had been hit by a car and lost the use of her legs.
Giving Tuesday has now come and gone but the charity has made a renewed call for donations so these stolen items can be replaced.
\u201cA loss this size would hurt anyone. But for a charity which relies on people\u2019s goodwill and generosity. Our safe-living capacity has been cut short and we are left wondering how we\u2019ll respond to the next emergency.\ud83d\udc94\n~\nLink in bio "break in"\nhttps://t.co/iQDAkFnAy5\nPlease share!\u201d— Toronto Humane Society (@Toronto Humane Society) 1669759303
"Our safe-living capacity has been cut short and we are left wondering how we’ll respond to the next emergency," THS said in a tweet.
The charity said in its video the theft has left them "sad, confused, and above all, heartbroken."
Several people have responded online to say they've donated to THS and others have shared their disgust with what happened.
"I can't even begin to fathom how heartless a person must be to steal from a charity, let alone one that benefits animals," one person wrote on Twitter. "And on #GivingTuesday, no less."
Toronto Police confirmed to Narcity they have launched an investigation, which it said is still in the "beginning stages."
"We have spent hours reviewing security footage and speaking with the police," THS explained, "Watching angrily as these two men drive off with the van."
Anyone compelled to donate to THS in light of this incident can find details here.