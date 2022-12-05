A Van Stolen From The Toronto Humane Society Has Been Found & Donations Have Been Pouring In
Toronto Police are still searching for two suspects.
A robbery involving the Toronto Humane Society (THS) on Giving Tuesday has managed to wrap up with a bit of a happier ending.
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said it recovered a rescue van that was stolen from the charity last week, and on top of that, THS has since received a flood of donations.
"We are beyond thankful for the support our community and the media have shown to us through this time," said Hannah Sotropa, the Assistant Manager of Communications for THS, in an email to Narcity. "We are happy to report we have raised over $107k and growing, so far!"
That tally of donations was recorded as of Monday, while Sotropa said the charity is also in the middle of trying to figure out whether the rescue van is still in working condition after it was recovered on Friday.
"We are still not fully aware of the van’s operating condition and are sending it in for a full inspection," said Sotropa. "Until this inspection is complete, we will not know if we will be able to continue using this van. We have had this van for over 5 years, and it has over 200,000km on it. That’s over 200,000km this van has spent on the road, saving and improving the lives of animals across the country and beyond."
On top of those donations, THS said it had been offered a free rental van from Hertz for two months to "keep things up and running" in the meantime.
\u201cJaron Pais from @hertz Canada Limited reached out to offer a free rental van that suited our exact needs for free for two months. Thanks to this generous donation, we will be able to keep things up and running until more permanent solutions are put in place.\u201d— Toronto Humane Society (@Toronto Humane Society) 1669941065
While the van itself has been recovered, police still haven't found the two suspects caught on camera, however, they have released descriptions of the suspects.
The first suspect is described as a man with a slim build wearing a black winter jacket, blue faded jeans, and white shoes.
The second suspect is described as a man with a medium build wearing a dark grey sweater, light grey pants, white Adidas shoes, and black and white baseball hat.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.