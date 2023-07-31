NHL Star Mitch Marner Got Married In Niagara & The Wedding Was A Huge Maple Leaf Reunion
The groom showed off his dance moves!
The summer of 2023 has been filled with NHL weddings across Canada and this past weekend was no different, with plenty of current and former Toronto Maple Leafs showing up to celebrate with star Mitch Marner.
Auston Matthews, Morgan Rielly, John Tavares and many others got together in Niagara this past weekend to celebrate Mitch Marner's wedding to his longtime partner Stephanie LaChance.
The two-day celebration started with a welcome party on Friday and the wedding at Peller Estates in Niagara-on-the-Lake on Saturday.
On her Instagram stories, LaChance shared a cute photo with her new hubby showing off their wedding bands.
Stephanie LaChance and Mitch Marner on their wedding day. @marner_93 | Instagram
The guest list was packed with current Maple Leafs including Rielly, Tavares, Matthews and T.J. Brodie, along with many other ex-Maple Leafs such as Rasmus Sandin, James Van Riemsdyk, Joe Thornton, Zach Bogosian and Tyson Barrie.
Guests at Mitch Marner and Stephanie LaChance's wedding.@ashleysonney | Instagram
Ex Leaf and current New York Islanders forward Matt Martin was also there with his wife Sydney Esiason, who posted several pics from the wedding at Peller Estates.
Nazem Kadri, who once played with the Leafs and currently plays with the Calgary Flames, shared a pic on his Instagram stories on Monday. The pic shows a happy groom with his friends.
A screenshot of Nazem Kadri's Instagram stories. @43kadri | Instagram
According to one person who was part of the festivities, the event had a "really fun relaxed vibe" and was a big reunion for many current and past players with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
They told Narcity that music and dancing was a big part of the weekend and songs by The Lumineers, Vance Joy and Morgan Wallen formed a bulk of the musical requests.
LaChance is also a Shania Twain fan and the Canadian singer's tunes were also played throughout the weekend.
Good music also means dancing and several guests have shared videos of the couple showing off their dance moves at their wedding.
Toronto musician Gareth Bush performed during the wedding weekend and shared photos with the newlyweds and a couple of the guests, including Canadian Olympic champion Tessa Virtue, who is engaged to Rielly.
Ontario wedding planner Rachel A. Clingen also shared a look of the set-up for Marner's big day and a few short clips of the event itself on her Instagram page.
According to the Toronto Sun, LaChance and Marner, who are both from Markham, have been together for a long time after meeting at a high school basketball game.
Aside from their wedding, LaChance and Marner have also been guests at a couple of other NHL weddings this summer.
One of those parties was Alex Kerfoot's wedding to Marissa Balleza in British Columbia's Lake Country on July 22.
They also attended Tyson Barrie's wedding to Emma Rose in Victoria, B.C. on July 8.
Marner shared an incredible moment with LaChance earlier this summer by surprising his then-fiancée with a chance to meet Shania Twain on stage at the singer's concert.
Twain read a note from Marner while she was on stage about how LaChance used to make up dance moves to all of Twain's songs.
The Canadian singer then got the couple up on stage to dance while she sang her song "Up!"
Looks like 2023 has been quite the year for the couple!
- A Bunch Of Toronto Maple Leafs Reunited In BC For A Wedding & A Bittersweet Goodbye ›
- Connor McDavid & More NHL Stars Cut Loose In BC For A Wedding & Here's Where They Partied ›
- Shania Twain Helped Leafs' Mitch Marner Surprise His Fiancee & Called Him A 'Canadian Hero' ›
- Maple Leafs' Star Mitch Marner Has A 'Z' On His Equipment For His Dog & 'He's My Guy' ›