A Bunch Of Toronto Maple Leafs Reunited In BC For A Wedding & A Bittersweet Goodbye
It looks like an epic party!
A group of former and current players with the Toronto Maple Leafs were in B.C.'s Lake Country over the weekend, celebrating a wedding and also saying goodbye to the groom as he switches teams.
The Okanagan Valley event was in celebration of Alex Kerfoot's wedding to Marissa Balleza.
From the looks of many photos posted online from the event, it looks like the wedding was both stunning in terms of the venue and an incredible party for the guests.
Olympic gold medalist Tessa Virtue was one of those guests alongside her fiancée Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly.
She shared some great photos from the Kerfoot wedding in her Instagram stories over the weekend.
In the photos, Virtue is seen with a group of women and in a second photo you can see a number of Leafs' players including Mitch Marner, team captain John Tavares, Michael Bunting, Jake Muzzin, Alex Kerfoot, Justin Holl, and Morgan Rielly.
The groom is shirtless in the photo as he holds a glass of wine so it looks like he was having the time of his life.
A group of guests from Alex and Marissa Kerfoot's wedding. @tessavirtue17 | Instagram
In another photo, shared by the bride in her Instagram stories, she can be seen next to her hubby eating some wedding cake.
Alex Kerfoots and Marissa Balleza on their wedding day. @marissab_6 | Instagram
Colin Blackwell, who once played for the Leafs and is currently with the Chicago Blackhawks, also shared a post on his Instagram page from the wedding.
In the post, Blackwell shared a photo with a bunch of guests at the wedding in front of the the lake.
He also shared a clip of the bride and groom dancing on their big night.
The exact venue of the wedding is unknown at this point, but in true B.C. fashion it took place by the water and offering a beautiful backdrop for photos.
A Kelowna-based hair and make-up company called Blank Canvas Beauty Collective also shared some behind-the-scenes videos of the bride getting ready on their Instagram.
Based on Instagram posts, Balleza and Kerfoot got engaged in Boston, Massachusetts in June 2022 and Balleza celebrated her bachelorette weekend in Nashville, Tennessee in May.
While their wedding was a celebration of love, it also gave Kerfoot the chance to share a bittersweet goodbye with his Leafs teammates.
On July 1, the Arizona Coyotoes announced they had signed the 28-year-old native from Vancouver to their team, meaning Kerfoot would be leaving the Leafs.
Following the news, Kerfoot shared a sweet thank you and goodbye to the Toronto team and his teammates on Instagram along with a series of photos from various games.
"Leafs Nation, it has been a pleasure," he wrote in the post.
"Thank you to the city of Toronto and the entire Maple Leaf fan base for the support over the last 4 years. Your passion makes putting on the blue and white feel a little extra special every night."
This isn't the first NHL-wedding to happen in B.C. this summer.
On July 8, a group of Canadian hockey players came together in Victoria, B.C. for Tyson Barrie and Emma Rose's wedding.
The guest list also featured a number of well-known names including Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid with his fiancée Lauren Kyle, Sidney Crosby, Evander Kane, Mike Smith, Darnell Nurse and Nathan MacKinnon.
- A Photographer Revealed What An NHL Wedding Is Like & What The Stars Are Like Off The Ice ›
- Here's How NHL Star Connor McDavid & Fiancée Lauren Kyle Celebrated Their Engagement In BC ›
- Connor McDavid & More NHL Stars Cut Loose In BC For A Wedding & Here's Where They Partied ›
- Leafs' Morgan Rielly Hinted At Wedding Plans With Tessa Virtue & Revealed Who's Faster On Ice (VIDEO) ›