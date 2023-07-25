2 Canadian Olympians Just Got Married & They Went Through So Much For Beijing 2022
It looked like a beautiful wedding on the east coast!
Two Canadian Olympians are officially married after having what looked like a beautiful wedding on Canada's east coast.
Blayre Turnbull, who plays with Canada's women's national ice hockey team, married Canadian bobsledder Ryan Sommer in Caribou, Nova Scotia over the weekend.
Sommer shared some photos from the wedding on his Instagram on Tuesday.
"A wet knot is a tight knot. Luckily we were still able to tie ours despite the record rainfall on Saturday! It was a day we will never forget," he captioned the post.
The photos show a beaming bride and groom and a bagpiper playing behind them.
The couple had been engaged for over two years and faced a challenge during their engagement when they were separated for three months during training for the Olympics.
Fast forward to this past weekend and the couple had the chance to celebrate their love in front of family and friends, which included many of Turnball's hockey teammates.
Canadian ice hockey forward Marie-Philip Poulin shared a photo with the happy couple and her fiancée Laura Stacey (who also happens to be on the women's national ice hockey team) on her Instagram stories on Monday.
Laura Stacey, Blayre Turnbull, Ryan Sommer and Marie-Philip Poulin. @pou29 | Instagram
The bride also shared a photo from her big day, which shows her standing alongside her new hubby.
In her caption she mentioned the rain, the guests and the "impromptu bagpiper."
"It was truly a perfect day for the Sommers - thank you to everyone who made it unforgettable," she wrote.
Rugby Canada's Emma Taylor also attended the wedding and it looks like she may have been a bridesmaid.
Taylor shared some fun pics of the bridal party getting ready and some from the wedding as well.
It looks like the wedding festivities have been going on all week.
Another teammate of Turnbull's, Emily Clark, shared a series of photos from her time in Nova Scotia.
"July 15th- July 22nd: National Blayre week," she captioned the post.
"This week has been full of amazing people, views, food and love."
She also included photos of some of the activities they have been getting up to on the East Coast.
One of the highlights (and rightfully so) looks to be the delicious food she got to indulge in, including lobster rolls, seafood chowder and a Caesar topped with an oyster. Just try not to get hungry looking at the pics, we dare you!
As for the bride and groom, they enjoyed some golf at Cabot Cliffs Golf Course in their final week before getting hitched!
It's unclear exactly how Turnbull and Sommer met, but the couple appears to have gone Instagram official back in early 2018 at WinSports' Canada Olympic Park.
They got engaged at Lake Louise in Alberta in April 2021 and became dog parents to a pup named Archie a year later.
While they share a lot of their happy moments together on their social media, they also shared that they had to spend three months apart during their engagement.
In an interview with CTV News in February 2022, the couple said they didn't get to see each other while they were in their training camps leading up to the Olympics.
"I think it was obvious both our dreams were to compete in 2022," Turnbull told CTV.
"I don't think we realized how special it would be for both of us to be there until we got to the opening ceremony and saw each other for the first time after being away from each other for so long."
Turnbull also shared a pic with Sommer from that moment they were reunited and despite the masks, you can tell how happy they were to be together again.
We love a happy ending!