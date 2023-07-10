Connor McDavid & More NHL Stars Cut Loose In BC For A Wedding & Here's Where They Partied
Sidney Crosby was "playing bartender."
Victoria, B.C. was filled with many familiar National Hockey League faces for a wedding over the weekend and the guest list included Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid.
McDavid and his new fiancée Lauren Kyle were on Vancouver Island to celebrate former teammate Tyson Barrie and Emma Rose's wedding.
Like McDavid, Barrie, 31, used to play for the Edmonton Oilers and before that, he played with the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Colorado Avalanche. Barrie currently plays defence for the Nashville Predators.
The wedding looked like a major social event and the guest list also included fellow NHL stars Sidney Crosby, Evander Kane, Mike Smith, Darnell Nurse and Nathan MacKinnon.
From the looks of social media, the wedding festivities started on Friday with a rehearsal dinner and a visit to a popular Victoria bar and then continued through the weekend.
Here's what we know about Barrie's wedding to Rose.
Where was Tyson Barrie's wedding?
Tyson Barrie and Emma Rose married in Victoria, B.C., where the couple is from.
The exact venue of the wedding is unknown at this point, but it looks like it happened right by the water so the couple had a stunning ocean backdrop while they said "I do."
The couple's son, Leo, also looked handsome in a white blazer as seen in one of the pictures.
Based on a post from the wedding photographer, the couple chose a few B.C.-based businesses to help with their big day.
The Vancouver wedding photographer was Taliah Leigh, who has shared several photos from the event.
The videographers are also a duo based in Vancouver, Jonah and Rebekah August. They posted a little sneak peek video on Sunday.
As for the makeup, that was done by Vancouver Island make-up artist Amy Broere.
A couple of guests who attended also shared photos from Barrie's wedding, including model Mara Teigen who is dating the left-winger for the Edmonton Oilers, Evander Kane.
Teigen's photos show more snaps from the beautiful wedding venue. The model is seen wearing a stunning lilac-coloured dress decorated with flowers and her date, Kane, is wearing a light brown suit.
In another Instagram post, a wedding guest shared a fun fact from the wedding in the comments: Sidney Crosby was "playing bartender."
Where did the NHL stars party while they were in Victoria?
The wedding festivities started on Friday and the couple was seen partying in Victoria on Friday night with a number of other NHL stars, including Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and his fiancée Lauren Kyle.
The party happened at a popular Victoria bar called The Local, where the couple was seen dancing on the bar and enjoying their final night before becoming husband and wife.
The person who posted several photos on Twitter also mentioned that Ryan Reynolds and Justin Bieber were in attendance, but no photos show that the two Canadian stars were there.
Where was the rehearsal dinner?
Before the night out, Emma Rose also hosted a bridal brunch at Deep Cove Chalet, a stunning and elegant restaurant right by the ocean that serves French cuisine.
As for the rehearsal dinner, the event was held at a new Victoria restaurant called Marilena Cafe and Raw Bar.
The restaurant just opened in late June and features a Japanese raw bar that offers a selection of nigiri, sashimi and sushi rolls.
Where was Emma Rose's bridal shower?
The wedding celebrations didn't just happen this weekend.
Emma Rose hosted a bridal shower in Vancouver at the restaurant Teahouse in Stanley Park about a week ago.
"A heartfelt thank you to all the amazing women who showered me with love and support at my bridal shower last weekend!" Rose wrote in a post on Instagram.
"From the wise women who shared their pearls of wisdom, to all the ladies who showed me what the future holds, and to the gals who brought the noise, I am grateful for each and everyone of you."
The Teahouse is located in Vancouver's Stanley Park and is described online as a restaurant that offers refined seafood and "new Canadian cuisine" with brunch and cocktails.
Based on some of the photos that Rose posted, the venue was filled with photos of her and her husband-to-be at that point, Tyson Barrie.
The guests also played some games, including a "guess how old the bride is" game that featured several photos of the bride at different stages in her life.
Where was Emma Rose's bachelorette party?
It looks like there were several events that celebrated the bride-to-be.
Rose posted several Instagram photos from a disco cowgirl event that she had with some of her girlfriends in Nashville, Tennessee. Rose wore a white cowgirl hat with "bride" printed on it and a handbag that said "Barrie" on the front.
As for the bachelorette party, that took place in Las Vegas.
On June 3, Rose posted a series of pics and videos from what looked like a fun and rowdy few days.
"One bunch of Wild Country Roses, a very serious Rosé-ALL-DAY crew, and a funeral to honour the death of a Rose. Officially the time of my life, I cannot believe how lucky I am!" she wrote in the caption.
"The name Emma Rose may have been BARRIEd in Vegas, but Emma Rosé will never die!"
Who is Tyson Barrie's wife?
Tyson Barrie's wife is Emma Rose, the president of a company called Rose Resolutions. The company specializes in helping clients develop "personalized relational and organization strategies" for growth and conflict management.
According to the company website, Rose is a certified ADR consultant, emotional intelligence coach and restorative facilitator. She got her Master in the Arts of Dispute Resolution in 2015 from the University of Victoria.
It looks like Rose and Barrie have been dating since 2016 and went Instagram official with a post from a Denver Broncos game.
Since then, they have gone on some epic trips together, including to Italy, Amsterdam, and Mexico.
Barrie proposed to Rose on September 13, 2020 in Tofino, B.C. Based on their pics, it looks like their pup may have been a part of the special moment!
In March 2021, Rose shared the news that she and Barrie were expecting their first child together. The announcement included a pic of the couple and their adorable dog holding its paws on Rose's stomach.
Rose gave birth to a son named Leo Willam Barrie on July 24, 2021.
Congratulations to the newlyweds on their marriage and what looked like a beautiful weekend on Vancouver Island!