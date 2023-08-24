Edmonton Oilers Star Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Just Became A Dad & The NHL Fam Is Super Excited
The Edmonton Oilers have another dad on the team after one of their star players welcomed a daughter.
In an Instagram post on Thursday, the team announced that Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and his wife Breanne officially became parents and a lot of members of the NHL family are sharing their excitement over the news.
"Congrats to Ryan & his wife Bre on the birth of their healthy baby girl. Welcome to Oil Country, Lennon Nugent-Hopkins," the caption on the team's post reads and includes an adorable photo of baby Lennon wrapped in a flower blanket.
Breanne also posted the same photo on her own Instagram page and has been getting a lot of love from the NHL family.
In her post she shared that Lennon Ayla was born on August 19 and weighed over 7 pounds.
Oilers captain Connor McDavid's fiancée Lauren Kyle was one of the first to comment on the post.
"She’s so so beautiful! So happy for you both. Can’t wait to meet her!" Kyle wrote.
Former Oilers star Tyson Barrie's wife Emma Rose also shared some love on the cute baby post.
"Omg you literally manifested this beautiful girl into the world! The name takes me back to first meeting you! We’ll done mama," she commented.
Mikayla Nurse, who is married to Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse, wrote, "So beautiful Bre congratulations again!!!"
Lenasia Bear, who just married former Canuck Ethan Bear, also commented "Congratulations" and added a heart and heart eyes emojis.
Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner's wife, Chloe Skinner, also congratulated the new parents.
"Precious Angel so happy for you guys!!!" she wrote on Breanne's post.
Breanne first shared that she and Ryan were expecting back in March with an Instagram post showing a baby onesie with "Baby Nuge August 2023" written on it.
This is the first child for the couple who have been married since 2019.
Ryan, who is originally from Burnaby, B.C., has been with the Edmonton Oilers since 2011 when he was selected as the No. 1 pick during the 2011 NHL draft.
Congratulations to the new parents!