Former Canuck Ethan Bear Got Married & Here's Which NHL Stars Attended The BC Wedding
It had that beautiful B.C. backdrop!
Former Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks defenceman Ethan Bear got married over the weekend and a bunch of NHL stars from several teams showed up in B.C. to celebrate.
Bear married his longtime girlfriend Lenasia in a stunning ceremony at 50th Parallel Estate Winery in B.C.'s Lake Country, which is near Kelowna.
The newlyweds shared a photo from their wedding day with their daughter, Gracie, on Monday.
Like with most B.C. weddings, the ceremony came with a beautiful backdrop of Okanagan Lake.
Lenasia and Ethan Bear on their wedding day. @ebear25 | Instagram
The couple has shared lots of photos from their big day on their Instagram stories and it looks like they had an incredible party to celebrate their marriage.
A screenshot of Ethan Bear's Instagram story. @ebear25 | Instagram
The 26-year-old Cree-Canadian ice hockey player has clearly made a lot of NHL connections based on his guest list, which included Mathew Barzal with the New York Islanders, Jujhar Khaira with the Chicago Blackhawks, Riley Stillman with the Buffalo Sabres and Keegan Kolesar with Vegas Golden Knights.
Caleb Jones, who played last season with the Chicago Blackhawks, also shared a photo from the wedding.
Ethan and Lenasia Bear, Lexi Lundgren and Caleb Jones.@caleb_jones03 | Instagram
The couple's videographer, Tim Feeny, also posted a video montage from the wedding on his Instagram page.
Prior to their wedding day, the couple celebrated their bachelor and bachelorette parties in Calgary and that included a visit to the Calgary Stampede.
The newlyweds have been together for years and got engaged in October 2021 in Raleigh, North Carolina, where Bear was playing for the Carolina Hurricanes at the time.
They welcomed their daughter Gracie Bambi Bear in January.
Bear was acquired by the Canucks early last season and played 61 games for the team. He suffered a shoulder injury during this summer's World Hockey Championships while representing Canada, according to Sportsnet. The outlet reports that he isn't expected to play until mid-way through the season. He is currently an unrestricted free agent.
The summer of 2023 has been a busy wedding season for players in the NHL.
Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs also got married over the weekend to his longtime partner, Stephanie LaChance. The Niagara-On-The-Lake wedding was attended by a whole host of Leafs, including Auston Matthews, Morgan Rielly and John Tavares.
On July 22, former Leaf Alex Kerfoot married his Marissa Balleza at a ceremony which was also held in B.C.'s Lake Country. Nashville Predators defenceman Tyson Barrie got married in Victoria a few weeks prior.
