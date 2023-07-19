A Photographer Revealed What An NHL Wedding Is Like & What The Stars Are Like Off The Ice
She said Tyson and Emma's wedding was "high energy" and a lot of fun!
A Vancouver-based wedding photographer has worked her fair share of weddings throughout her career, but one recent wedding she worked at in Victoria has been generating a lot of buzz due to all the familiar faces within the National Hockey League.
Tyson Barrie, who formally played for the Edmonton Oilers and currently plays with the Nashville Predators, married his longtime partner Emma Rose on Vancouver Island in early July and their guest list included names like Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon.
Taliah Leigh, who has been a wedding photographer for over 12 years, was there to document the special day for the couple and is sharing fun details about the big event.
Taliah's connection with the couple started back in February 2016 when she first met Rose at a destination wedding Taliah was working at.
"Months later we were at a dinner and the two of us were just chatting about this guy that she recently started dating. I forget the context exactly but it was along the lines of 'how it's going, is he a keeper' that sort of thing," Taliah told Narcity.
"Then Emma looked at me and she said, 'You're gonna photograph our wedding someday.'"
That "guy" Rose was talking about was Tyson Barrie and Rose never forgot that conversation with Taliah,
"To come back 7 years later... I honestly don't know what to say," Taliah said. "I'm truly so grateful for my job and the incredible people I get to meet like Tyson and Emma."
Taliah tells Narcity this is the second NHL wedding she's worked at, having photographed Danton Heinen's (who plays for the Pittsburgh Penguins) wedding to Jules Heinen in Langley, B.C. in 2022.
While Taliah says every wedding she works at is special, the Barrie wedding did have certain elements that made it different from her other clients.
From where it was, to fun surprises throughout the day and wedding tips she has for every couple she works with, here's what Taliah had to say about Barrie and Rose's wedding.
Where did Tyson Barrie and Emma Rose's wedding take place?
Emma Rose and Tyson Barrie on their wedding day in Victoria, BC.
Courtesy of Taliah Leigh.
Tyson Barrie and Emma Rose got married in Victoria, B.C. on July 8, 2023.
The wedding took place at a private property on southern Vancouver Island by the water and close to Oak Bay Beach Hotel.
The wedding was a weekend-long celebration with the rehearsal dinner on July 6 at Victoria's new seafood restaurant Marilena Cafe & Raw Bar.
The following night the wedding party, which included Connor McDavid and his fiancée Lauren Kyle as well as Sidney Crosby, Nathan McKinnon, Luke Schenn and Tyler Ennis went out in downtown Victoria to party at a popular bar called The Local.
That all led up to the big day on July 8, which included a dress code for guests that Taliah described as "refined Bohemian black tie."
"Everyone kind of embraced it and that that was put together by their wedding planners and design team," Taliah told Narcity.
Did Tyson and Emma have any special requests for their wedding photos?
Tyson Barrie and Emma Rose with their wedding party.
Courtesy of Taliah Leigh.
There were a few requests from the bride and groom in terms of what they wanted captured on their wedding day.
Taliah says Rose reached out to her ahead of the wedding and noted that she loved how Taliah documented the "experience of the wedding" from the one they both attended.
"I think that they really wanted their guests to just have a great time. So that was kind of the main goal was just to document the full experience of the wedding weekend," Taliah explained.
There was also a shot list of the usual family photos: the bride and groom with their immediate family, grandparents, their son Leo and their dog Ralph.
"For additional shots it was the groom wearing [his] grandfather's cufflinks, the bride trying on her great grandmother's necklace, and the bride getting ready with her mom and sisters," Taliah said.
What was the atmosphere like at the wedding?
Taliah says the wedding was filled with "really high energy" throughout the day.
"Tami, the wedding planner said on a call before the event they wanted it to be 'fun and spectacular' and they definitely succeeded," the photographer noted.
She said there was always something happening, like a drone flying over the ceremony during "Bohemian Rhapsody" when the lyric "look up to the skies and see" played. As well, they also had an old-fashioned gelato truck for dessert, a speakeasy, and go-go dancers who whisked everyone away to a late night disco party.
"It seemed like a tight-knit group despite the almost 300 guests and countless NHL players from various teams."
How did the NHL wedding differ from other weddings?
Tyson Barrie with his groomsmen.
Courtesy of Taliah Leigh.
Taliah says there were several things that stood out to her in terms of how the Barrie wedding differed from other clients she's worked with.
"I've never done a wedding with that level of security before, or Reddit threads trying to figure out the location before so that was new," she shared.
While she takes every wedding she works at seriously, Taliah says she did feel added pressure with this one due to famous faces as well as the size of the wedding party.
The bridal party had about 25 people in it, including the bride and groom.
"I obviously just wanted to make sure that we documented Tyson and Emma celebrating with their friends, but also while being as un-intrusive as possible and let all the guys enjoy their short time off," she told Narcity.
Were there any surprises at the wedding?
Tyson Barrie, Emma Rose and their son Leo on their wedding day.
Courtesy of Taliah Leigh.
As previously noted there was a lot happening throughout the wedding, including a late-night dance party.
Taliah also shared another fun and unexpected surprise that happened before the ceremony.
"While all the boys were getting ready, they decided to randomly go for a dip in the ocean about five minutes before Tyson was supposed to be ready," she explained.
"They just all of a sudden ran in the water and then jumped and warmed up in the hot tub and he got ready for his wedding."
She said looking back at the photos, there are definitely some people who were at the beach at the time wondering what was going on.
"The second you meet Tyson and Emma, you can tell they're extremely well-loved and have a great group of family and friends," Taliah continued.
"So the whole day was a blast just between, you know, really personal speeches and songs and all the fun wedding things."
What are Taliah's wedding tips for other couples planning their big day?
Tyson Barrie and Emma Rose.
Courtesy of Taliah Leigh.
Taliah has come a long way since photographing her first wedding, which happened to be her aunt's wedding in the spring of 2011.
Her expertise is well-documented and seen in all the stunning wedding photos she shares on her Instagram page.
So how does she ensure she gets the best shots at every wedding she works at? Being well prepared is key.
"I think the main thing that I do before every wedding is send my couple a little questionnaire that covers all the important details so I'm in the loop if there's any sentimental pieces there, including traditions that [I] should be aware of, having the photo list in advance, that sort of thing," Taliah explained.
Taliah says there are also lots of useful lists that a couple can find online in order to prepare themselves in terms of what they want captured on their big day, but notes that they should be sure to mention any special little details to their photographer as well.
There's also one shot that Taliah always recommends to the couples she works with.
"I always recommend my couples sneak away in the evening at sunset or golden hour for 5-10 minutes either for photos in the softer light or just to enjoy a few moments alone," she said.
"The day goes by SO FAST so that way they can slow down and soak it all in together, and they get some softer light photos too while being more relaxed."
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.