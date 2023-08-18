Mitch Marner's Wedding Was Super Emotional & His 'Griddy' Dance Moves Are Everything (VIDEOS)
The videographer says the wedding was "high energy."
A Canadian videographer has been busy all summer filming a number of weddings in Ontario, including one NHL wedding that has been all over the news.
Toronto Maple Leaf's star Mitch Marner married his longtime partner Stephanie LaChance in Niagara-on-the-Lake in July and the guest list included some of his Leafs teammates like Auston Matthews and Morgan Rielly.
Katherine Keene, owner and operator of Wild and Free Films, was there to capture the NHL star-studded event which she says was both emotional and high energy.
"They were just super chill, [LaChance] is super sweet, very bubbly," Keene told Narcity.
"It was actually torrentially down pouring but she didn't seem bothered whatsoever. She was having so much fun getting her hair and makeup done. Then right before the ceremony, the sun came out and it was awesome."
The planning process with Keene started about a year before the wedding when the couple's wedding planner, MUSE Event Co., gave Marner and LaChance a list of suggested videographers.
"They sent a few suggestions to the couple and then they wanted to have a call with us," Keene shared. "We chatted with Steph, we only met Mitch the wedding weekend itself."
The wedding videographer says there were plenty of beautiful elements to the big day, including fun surprises like when the NHL star showed off his dance moves.
From the highlights to her wedding tips for other couples, here's what Keene had to say.
Where was Mitch Marner's wedding?
Marner and LaChance's wedding festivities kicked off with a welcome party on July 28 at Two Sisters Vineyards at Niagara-on-the-Lake.
The wedding ceremony was held close by the following day at the Riverbend Inn & Vineyard and the reception took place at Peller Estates.
Did Mitch and Stephanie have any special requests for their wedding videos?
When it came to special requests, Keene says the couple was very "easygoing" which worked well with the videographer as she and her team like to focus on capturing candid moments.
"We want to capture all the real moments, focusing on guests, not just the bride and groom," she said.
Keene says LaChance spent the morning of her wedding getting ready with her bridal party at the Riverbend Inn, while Marner and his groomsmen were nearby at an AirBnB.
"[The guys] were super laid back, just hanging out for the whole morning. And then when they joined right before the ceremony, the sun came out and the ceremony started and everything was good," she added.
What was the atmosphere like at the wedding?
Mitch Marner and Stephanie LaChance with their wedding guests.
Marner's wedding guest list was packed with current Maple Leafs players including Morgan Rielly, team captain John Tavares, Auston Matthews and T.J. Brodie, along with many other ex-Maple Leafs such as Rasmus Sandin, James Van Riemsdyk, Joe Thornton, Zach Bogosian and Tyson Barrie.
That being said, it's no surprise the wedding had "high energy," according to Keene.
The videographer adds that while the crew knew how to party, there were some very emotional moments during the ceremony, like when Marner teared up as LaChance walked down the aisle.
"You could feel the emotion with the ceremony too. I think it was special because the two of them have been together since high school. She's truly been a love of his life for a while," Keene said.
"So the fact that he cried, like we always secretly hope that the groom shows us that from a filmmaking perspective [...] so it was very sweet to see that and all the guests, you could tell that they were all super close, family and friends."
Were there any surprises at the wedding?
@wild_and_free_films
Steph and Mitch Marner 🤍 One of our favourite weddings we have captured #marner #nhl #leafs #mapleleafs #nhlwedding #stephmarner #mitchmarner #austonmatthews @Muse Event Co. | Toronto
When it came to surprises at the wedding, Keene says Marner's entrance was definitely a highlight.
"I mean his entrance was funny. I didn't even know it at the time, but I guess he was doing some sort of TikTok dance called the Griddy as he entered into the room," she told Narcity.
Once Keene heard it was a TikTok-type dance, she decided to put it into the couple's wedding teaser video and it's gone viral ever since.
"That dance I put it into the teaser because I kept hearing 'Oh, he did the Griddy. I was like, what is that? [...] and then he pretended he pulled a muscle or something as he was doing it."
Another fun part of the wedding that Keene shared is the after-party held in the winery's underground wine cellar due to noise bylaws in the area.
"It was almost like a nightclub in there. They had like a whole different vibe," she shared.
The couple also made custom jerseys for all their guests for that afterparty with a picture of their dog Zeus on the front and "The Marners" printed on the back.
How did the NHL wedding differ from other weddings?
Keene, whose company specializes in luxury events, says Marner and LaChance's wedding wasn't too different from her typical clients.
She credits the wedding planner MUSE Event Co. and the vendors with how it all came together.
"They're all sort of above and beyond, the florals especially, the florist was Rachel Clingen, who's one of the top florists in Toronto," Keene explained.
"They had huge tree installations with the Marner wedding [...] installing the tent and florals and all that stuff was like a week-long process."
On top of Marner's wedding, Keene says she also filmed two other NHL weddings in July alone.
The other two couples included St. Louis Blues star Jordan Binnington's wedding to Canadian actress Cristine Prosperi and Arizona Coyotes' right winger Lawson Crouse's nuptials to Claire Stewart.
What are Katherine's wedding tips for other couples planning their special day?
When it comes to wedding tips for other couples planning their big day, Keene says she always hopes the couple can be in the moment and enjoy their wedding because it really helps in terms of the filming process.
"Sometimes we'll find that a couple is in their head or just too worried about what the video is going to look like, how the picture is going to look. But what they don't realize is that the pictures are gonna look best if you are just enjoying your day," Keene explained. "Our goal is to capture those moments. We just want it to be authentic."
The videographer also says one of the best things a couple getting married can do is to hire a wedding planner so that they don't have to be the go-to people for every question.
"It also helps us as vendors to have that organization in place so that we can focus on doing our job."
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.