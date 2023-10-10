Toronto Maple Leafs Stars Pranked Some Customers At Sobeys & The Name Tags Are The Best Part
Leafs fans are loving the humour!
The Toronto Maple Leafs know how to have fun and they proved it with a hilarious video posted to their social media channels.
In a video shared on YouTube, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, Morgan Rielly and William Nylander are shown pranking some customers at a Sobeys store and Leafs fans love the humour.
In the clip shared on Monday, Marner and Matthews are working the floor and interacting with customers while Rielly and Nylander pull the strings from the back and tell their teammates what to do.
To fool the customers, both Marner and Matthews wore glasses and baseball caps and changed their names to Ashton and Mitchelli.
The various pranks include Matthews asking a kid if he wants an apple before taking a bite out of it, putting on an Aussie accent, asking a customer to do push-ups for a gift card and then asking another customer to drink a jug of apple juice.
Marner then gets on the floor and works as a bag boy.
He also proceeds to take some bites out of a customer's muffins and then sticks his finger in a peanut butter jar before asking the cashier if she wants a taste.
Luckily the customers involved don't seem upset and laugh off the silliness.
Employees of the Month: Auston ‘Ashton’ Matthews & Mitch ‘Mitchelli’ Marner ⭐️www.youtube.com
The four Leafs ended the video by doing some good and actually helping a few customers by taking their groceries to their cars.
Leafs fans are clearly loving the skit and sharing just how much in the comments.
"I loved this. Morgan was really good at coming up with scenarios. Austin was hilarious, loved the Aussie accent. Mitchie was Mitchie. Loved the peanut butter skit," one person wrote. "Willie's laugh was awesome. Boys having fun together off the ice is great to see. Team building. Go Leafs Go!!"
Another person also said they loved the piece and thanked the guys for the "laughs" and "showing yet another side of our boys in blue and white."
"Love these guys. Keep making videos like these please they're so entertaining," another person wrote.
The 2023-2024 NHL season is now underway and the Leafs will play their first game against the Montreal Canadiens on October 11.