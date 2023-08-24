Auston Matthews Is The Top-Paid Player In The NHL & His New Contract Is Absolutely Wild
Look at how much tax he'll pay on that salary! 👀
Auston Matthews became the top-paid NHL player this week with news of his new contract extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The 25-year-old signed a four-year deal with the team worth a whopping total of US$53 million, which is set to kick in at the start of the 2024-25 season.
Matthews is set to earn a US$13.25 annual average salary.
In Canadian dollars, that equals out to roughly $17,970,000 per year and $71,890,000 over four years.
With this new contract, Matthews cruised his way past some of the highest-paid players in the NHL like Canadians Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon.
McDavid makes an annual salary of US$12,500,000 with the Edmonton Oilers. The 26-year-old signed an eight-year deal with the team worth US$100,000,000 in 2017, which at the time, was the biggest contract in NHL history.
MacKinnon, now formerly the highest-paid player in the NHL, makes an annual salary of US$12,600,000 with the Colorado Avalanche, but still holds the title of the biggest NHL contract, having signed an eight-year extension worth US$100,800,000 in September of 2022.
But while these top NHL players certainly make some impressive amounts of money, they also pay an incredible amount of tax.
According to talent.com, on his new average annual salary, Matthews would be set to pay a tax rate of 53.3%, making his net pay $8,383,335 (that's Canadian dollars) per year.
However, that's unlikely to actually be the case, according to one NHL reporter.
Chris Johnson explained in a post that Matthews' new contract is set to be paid "almost entirely in signing bonuses."
"That includes a $15.925M bonus payment when the contract officially kicks in next July," he said.
Typically, bonuses like this are created as a way for players to less in taxes.
Meanwhile, Matthews made a post himself about news of the new contract.
"I feel fortunate to continue this journey as a Maple Leaf in front of the best fans in hockey!" he wrote. "I will do everything I can to help get us to the top of the mountain."
It's certainly been a nice summer for the biggest Toronto Maple Leafs stars, between Mitch Marner's wedding and Matthews getting paid.
So far in his NHL career with the Maple Leafs, which first began in 2016, Mathews has earned US$52,995,000. This new contract is set to more than double that, and take his career earnings up to a staggering US$105,995,000.
