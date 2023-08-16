These 4 NHL Stars Have Homes In Canada & Connor McDavid's Edmonton House Is Stunning (VIDEO)
These Canadian hockey players know how to live in style!
Canada's top hockey players with the National Hockey League are some of the highest-paid athletes in the country.
With those high salaries, it's no surprise that they would own some of the most stunning properties in Canada.
Some of these homes are custom-built to perfection with beautiful unique features, while others have stunning lake views (or have both)/
From Edmonton Oiler's captain Connor McDavid to Sidney Crosby who lives in Canada part-time, here are four of Canada's most well-known NHL players and where you might bump into them.
Connor McDavid
Holding the ranking as the best hockey player in the world and having an annual salary of $12,500,000, it's no surprise that Connor McDavid would have a beautiful home.
The Edmonton Oilers captain and his fiancée Lauren Kyle's home base is in Edmonton, near the North Saskatchewan River valley.
The couple gave Architectural Digest a walkthrough in 2021 so we can take a peek inside the place they call home.
The three-storey custom-built house was designed by Kyle, who is an interior designer and the owner of Kyle & Co. The property features a sleek design with modern touches, according to the AD article. The colour design is classic with white, black and gold touches and minimal pops of colour.
It has a beautiful kitchen with a marble island, a huge sectional couch that McDavid likes to lounge on when he has time, and televisions in "unexpected places."
"I like that everything’s hidden,” Kyle told AD. "Even our bar, we have this brass door that slides over [it]. We really wanted everything to stay clean, but then have a little bit of intrigue. Like, what’s behind?"
The house also has a deck that wraps around the majority of the upper floor and has a stunning view of the river valley.
Other perks? A two-person sauna and a sports court.
The couple told AD that they built a basketball half court in the basement where McDavid likes to work on his roller-blading and hockey skills.
Sidney Crosby
Sidney Crosby may not play for a Canadian NHL team, but that doesn't mean he doesn't spend time in his home country when he can.
The captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins owns a lakefront home near his hometown of Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia, according to Sportskeeda. He's reportedly owned it since 2006 and it's a place Crosby likes to hang out with his friends and go fishing.
"I like being on the water. It's just nice and quiet out here. The first year I came back from Pittsburgh I lived at home and then the following summer I got this place," Crosby said in a PensTV video.
"There's no place like home. It's great just to come back here and recharge a bit," the NHL star says as he walks on his outdoor deck on the lake.
Crosby has had an impressive hockey career and while you may expect "Sid the Kid" to own a massive home, it's actually quite modest.
The interior is a mystery, but he did invite Trib Total Media Penguins reporter Jason Mackey for a tour back in 2015 and Mackey shared that it's a "step up from a man cave."
"It’s very modest and it’s just like Sidney. I had a couple people up there tell me he’s not an extravagant person and that’s shown through his house and how he lives," Mackey said in the clip.
"He was driving around in a Chevy Tahoe with golf clubs in the back and hockey sticks. He’s just a regular guy."
Nathan MacKinnon
Just like Crosby, Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon has a home on the lake in Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia and the two hockey legends are actually neighbours.
However, that won't be the case for much longer as MacKinnon's property is currently on the market for $5.95 million, according to Yahoo Sports Canada.
The online listing says the 4,500-square-foot waterfront property is located at 40 Grand Lake Point and is in a private gated community.
The house has three bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a wet bar, a walk-in wine room and a pool. It also has 2,000 square-feet of patio space, a built-in sauna and a putting green.
If you want to get a real feel for the house, you can take a virtual tour of the entire property, including MacKinnon's massive home gym which has a view of the pool and lake.
MacKinnon really created a breathtaking oasis as the property is surrounded by trees and overlooks the lake.
It's unclear if the Canadian hockey player plans to buy a new property in Nova Scotia or if he will live in the U.S. full-time.
So not only will whoever buys this place have an incredible place to unwind, but they'll also be neighbours with Crosby.
Nick Suzuki
Montreal Canadiens' captain Nick Suzuki was named the youngest captain in the team's history at just 23 years old. While he may have grown up in London, Ontario, the Habs captain is now living in the Quebec city.
In 2020 he gave a home tour during an episode of Habs Cribs of his two-bedroom condo in Old Port, a neighbourhood in Montreal, that he says came fully furnished and offers downtown views from the rooftop patio.
During the walk-through, Suzuki showed off his kitchen which featured modern white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a new Ninja blender he had yet to use.
He also shared his go-to meals, including a bowl of Vector cereal in the morning, pasta because of its simplicity and explained that he's a big berries guy.
The condo offers a lot of closet space, where Suzuki stores his lucky suit and socks.
There's also a second bedroom available for when his parents come to visit.
"Any of the guys are welcome to stay if they need a room," Suzuki said about his teammates who he noted live nearby.