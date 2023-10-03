Sidney Crosby Returned To Play In Nova Scotia & He Got The Sweetest Welcome (VIDEO)
It was quite the homecoming for Sid the Kid!
Sidney Crosby returned home to play a pre-season NHL game in Nova Scotia on Monday and he got the sweetest welcome.
It was a packed house at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax for the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Ottawa Senators and it was clear that many people showed up to see Crosby play near his hometown of Cole Harbour, which is about 30 minutes away.
In a video shared by the NHL Instagram account, Crosby is introduced as he skates onto the ice and the crowd went wild as they cheered him on and gave him a standing ovation.
"Nova Scotia loves Sidney Crosby," the caption reads.
Prior to the game, the Penguins even got to practice at Sid the Kid's hometown rink, which must've made the homecoming all the more special for the team captain.
The Pittsburgh Penguins also posted lots of videos from the day, including one where Crosby came out onto the ice and kids cheered his name from the stands.
The team also had some fun and each player shared what their favourite thing is about Nova Scotia.
The most votes went to food, but for Crosby, Citadel Hill tops the list.
Crosby was born and grew up in Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia.
He was selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins as the No. 1 pick in the 2005 NHL Draft and has played his entire NHL career with the team.
The Canadian hockey player has gone on to win numerous awards, including three Stanley Cups and two Olympic gold medals. He's was also considered to be the best player in the world during much of the 2010s, according to the NHL.
Crosby frequently returns to Nova Scotia as he owns a lakefront home near his hometown, according to Sportskeeda. He's reportedly owned it since 2006 and it's a place where Crosby likes to hang out with his friends and go fishing.
Crosby isn't the only NHL player who has brought the Stanley Cup to the small town of Cole Harbour.
Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon is also from Cole Harbour and the two hockey legends are actually neighbours in the area, although MacKinnon recently put his own Cole Harbour property up for sale.
MacKinnon just missed Crosby as he was in town in late September for a ceremony during which his number 22 was retired by his former junior team, the Halifax Mooseheads, according to CTV News.
Unfortunately, Crosby's homecoming on Monday didn't come with a win for the team. The Ottawa Senators won 3-0 in the pre-season game.
Both teams are gearing up for the kickoff of the 2023-2024 NHL season which starts on October 10.