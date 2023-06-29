Here's How Much Money Canada's Richest Athletes Make & What Sports They Play
At least one of them has made over $100 million💰.
We live on a continent that pays athletes shockingly well. Not the most! But you'd be surprised how many millions you can make for putting a puck in a net or a basketball in a hoop these days.
That's not to say Canada's richest athletes haven't earned their rewards because they certainly have. It's just that, on paper, their salaries sometimes look a little too good to be true.
With so many bogus sources for net worths circling out there in the media space, Narcity instead dove into the career earnings of some Canada's biggest sports icons to provide a clearer picture of just how much these folks make.
During this analysis, we avoided including any earnings these athletes have gained from sponsorships and, instead, focused solely on the money each individual has earned within the organization they play for.
To quote Jerry Maguire, "Show me the money!"
Andrew Wiggins
Career earnings: Guaranteed $109,000,002 due to a four-year contract with the Golden State Warriors, is paid an annual salary of $27,250,001 as of 2023.
Sport: Basketball
League: NBA
Accomplishments: Wiggins entered the NBA as the first overall draft pick in 2014, showcasing his exciting potential from the beginning. While he's faced criticism at times for inconsistent performances, his undeniable scoring talent was enough for him to be named a Western Conference starter during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.
Sidney Crosby
Career earnings: Guaranteed $104,400,000, 8-year contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins, earns an annual salary of $8,700,000 as of 2023.
Sport: Hockey
League: NHL
Accomplishments: Crosby has won the Stanley Cup three times with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He lifted the Cup in 2009, 2016, and 2017, serving as the team's captain in all three championship runs.
He has also represented Team Canada in multiple Winter Olympics. He won gold medals in 2010 in Vancouver and 2014 in Sochi. In the 2010 Olympics, Crosby scored the game-winning goal in overtime against the United States, securing Canada's victory.
Connor McDavid
Career earnings: Guaranteed $100,000,000 with the Edmonton Oilers, and an annual salary of $12,500,000 as of 2023.
Sport: Hockey
League: NHL
Accomplishments: McDavid's leadership has significantly impacted the success of his team. His offensive prowess and ability to control the game often lead to increased scoring chances and victories.
McDavid was selected first round, first pick in the 2015 NHL draft, an honour he more than lived up to. In April of 2023, CBC sports claimed the 26-year-old was having "the season of the century" after McDavid scored his 64th goal, marking himself as the sixth player in NHL history to hit the 150-point threshold.
Joey Votto
Career earnings: A base salary of $25,400,000 with the Cincinnati Reds.
Sport: Baseball
League: MLB
Accomplishments: Votto, an alumni of Richview Collegiate Institute in Etobicoke, ON, has been selected for the MLB All-Star Game multiple times throughout his career.
In 2010, the 39-year-old won the National League Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award, after leading the league in on-base percentage (.424) and slugging percentage (.600), while also hitting 37 home runs and driving in 113 runs.
In 2022, Votto broke a record previously set by baseball icon Larry Walker for most games played by a Canadian-born player.
Milos Raonic
Career earnings: A total of $20,231,692, has earned $12,709 in prize money so far in 2023.
Sport: Tennis
League: ATP Tour
Accomplishments: Raonic achieved a career-high ranking of No. 3 in the ATP singles rankings, in November 2016. Since then, he has been ranked among the top 10 players in the world throughout certain periods of his career.
Lance Stroll
Career earnings: A total of $19,315,000, but earning a $2,000,000 annual salary as of 2023
Sport: Auto racing
League: Formula 1
Acomplishments: Lance Stroll's remarkable achievements in Formula One make him a standout talent in the sport. In the 2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, he secured a podium finish, coming in third place. This remarkable feat not only demonstrated his skill and determination but also etched his name in the history books as the youngest rookie in Formula 1 to achieve such a milestone.
Before making his mark in Formula One, Stroll showcased his exceptional racing abilities by winning the highly competitive FIA European Formula 3 Championship in 2016. Throughout the season, he consistently dominated the track, securing multiple victories and leaving a lasting impression on the European racing scene.
In addition to his impressive accolades, Stroll holds the distinction of being the youngest Canadian driver to ever compete in Formula One.
Brooke Henderson
Career earnings: A total of $11,110,537 in prize money with a year-to-date earning of $510,059.
Sport: Golf
League: PGA Tour
Accomplishments: Henderson has consistently been ranked among the top female golfers in the world. She reached a career-high ranking of No. 2 in the Women's World Golf Rankings in 2016 and has remained a prominent figure in the rankings since then.
Bianca Andreescu
Career earnings: a total of $8,764,997 in prize money according to WTA with a year-to-date earning of $567,534 in 2023.
Sport: Tennis
League: WTA Tour
Accomplishments: In 2019, Andresscu emerged as the champion at the US Open, becoming the first Canadian singles player, male or female, to win a Grand Slam singles title. She defeated Serena Williams in the final.
She also achieved a career-high ranking of No. 4 in the WTA singles rankings in October 2019. This made her the highest-ranked Canadian woman in tennis history at the time.