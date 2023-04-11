Canada's Richest Billionaires Are From Toronto & They Are Worth Way More Than Oprah
One of the world's wealthiest billionaires is from Toronto and the family's net worth is much more than Oprah Winfrey's.
Forbes' 2023 World's Billionaire List revealed that the richest people in Canada are fellow Torontonians and their net worth is jaw-dropping.
According to Forbes, David Thomson and his family secured the Top 22 spot out of thousands worldwide. Additionally, their current real-time net worth is $57.7 billion and are the wealthiest people in Canada.
For context, Oprah Winfrey scored the 1275 spot on the list with a net worth of $2.6 billion, which is nothing compared to the family but still a lot in retrospect.
David Thomson.Thomson Reuters
"David Thomson and his family control a media and publishing empire founded by his grandfather Roy Thomson," Forbes states.
The family has over 320 million shares in Thomson Reuters, where Thomson himself is the company's chairman.
They also hold a stake in Bell Canada and own Toronto's Globe and Mail newspaper.
Other fun facts about the richest man in Canada, as stated by Forbes, is that they have such a "diverse art portfolio" and have Pablo Picasso pieces. Thomson also owns some of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and the company has a minority stake in the Montreal Canadiens.
Forbes' billionaire list includes other Canadians, which include Changpeng Zhao, Jim Pattison, and David Cheriton.
However, the second richest person in Canada, Changpeng Zhao, has a net worth of $10.5 billion and ranks as the 167th richest person in the world. So, the jump between the two is quite drastic.
