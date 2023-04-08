Forbes Put Out A New Billionaires Ranking & These Are The Richest People In Canada For 2023
The richest people in Canada have been revealed in a new ranking of the world's billionaires and their fortunes range from $1 billion to $54.4 billion!
Forbes has put out its annual World's Billionaires List which ranks the richest people in the world by their wealth and so many Canadians made the cut for 2023.
According to this list, there are 2,640 fortunes of a billion dollars or more across the world which is down from 2,668 in 2022.
"Altogether, the planet's billionaires are now worth $12.2 trillion, a drop of $500 billion from $12.7 trillion in March 2022," Forbes shared. "Nearly half the list is poorer than a year ago."
The U.S. has the most billionaires of any country with 735 entries on the Forbes list. That's followed by China with 562 billionaires and India with 169 billionaires.
There are quite a few Canadian billionaires on the 2023 World's Billionaires List too — 63, to be exact.
Here are some of the Canadians who made the cut for this year's ranking and how they made their money.
David Thomson and family
David Thomson, along with his family, has a net worth of $54.4 billion, ranking as the 22nd richest person in the world and the richest person in Canada.
The 65-year-old controls a media and publishing empire founded by his grandfather Roy Thomson.
He is the chairman of of Thomson Reuters and the family holds a stake in Bell Canada and owns the Globe and Mail.
Changpeng Zhao
Changpeng Zhao, who goes by CZ, has a net worth of $10.5 billion. He ranks as the 167th richest person overall on the Forbes list.
The 45-year-old is the founder and CEO of Binance which is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world.
Jim Pattison
Jim Pattison has a net worth of $9.5 billion which makes him the 202nd richest billionaire in the world.
At 94 years old, Pattison oversees a group that operates 25 divisions that include packaging, food and entertainment.
The entertainment division includes Guinness World Records, Ripley's Believe It Or Not! and Great Wolf Lodge.
David Cheriton
David Cheriton, who is 72 years old, has a net worth of $9 billion, according to Forbes. He ranks as the 215th richest person in the world.
He is a professor emeritus at Stanford University who's known as "Professor Billionaire" and he made his money thanks to an early investment in Google.
Anthony von Mandl
With a net worth of $9 billion, 73-year-old Anthony von Mandl is the 215th richest person overall on the Forbes billionaire list.
He created White Claw Hard Seltzer and Mike's Hard Lemonade through Mark Anthony Brands.
Also, he currently owns five wineries in Canada including Mission Hill Winery in B.C.
Joseph Tsai
Joseph Tsai has a net worth of $7.6 billion making him the 290th richest person in the world.
At 59 years old, he is vice chairman and co-founder of Alibaba Group along with being its second-largest individual shareholder.
In 2019, he completed a purchase of the Brooklyn Nets.
Alain Bouchard
Alain Bouchard has a net worth of $6 billion which earned him the 425th spot on the Forbes list.
The 74-year-old cofounded the convenience store conglomerate Alimentation Couche-Tard back in 1980. The company also owns Circle K convenience stores.
Arthur Irving
At 93 years old, Arthur Irving has a net worth of $5.7 billion and ranks as the 445th richest person in the world.
Through the Arthur Irving Family Trust, he owns Irving Oil which operates gas stations and oil refineries. His grandfather started this family business in the late 1800s.
James Irving
James Irving, who is the brother of Arthur Irving, has a net worth of $5.5 billion and is the 466th richest person.
The 95-year-old owns J.D. Irving, a conglomerate with more than two dozen companies in frozen foods, retail, transportation and more.
Mark Scheinberg
With a net worth of $5.2 billion, Mark Scheinberg is the 10th richest person in Canada and the 511th richest person in the world, according to Forbes.
The 49-year-old cofounded PokerStars with his father in 2001 and then cashed out of the company in 2014.
On the Forbes World's Billionaires List, the Canadian billionaires that follow those 10 richest people in Canada are:
- Chip Wilson, $5 billion — founder and former CEO of Lululemon
- Emanuele (Lino) Saputo and family, $4.9 billion — former chair of the family's dairy company Saputo
- Carlo Fidani, $4.7 billion — runs Orlando Corp., a Toronto-area real estate company
- Daryl Katz, $4.3 billion — pharmacy businessman and owner of the Edmonton Oilers
- Tobi Lutke, $4 billion — co-founder and CEO of Canadian e-commerce firm Shopify
- Leonid Boguslavsky, $3.6 billion — founder of venture capital firm RTP Global
- Bob Gaglardi, $3.6 billion — founder of Northland Properties, which deals with hotels, restaurants, sports and construction
- Lawrence Stroll, $3.6 billion — behind Michael Kors' IPO and the executive chairman of Aston Martin
- Barry Zekelman, $3.5 billion — runs his family's steel business which produces steel pipes and tubes
- Peter Gilgan, $3.3 billion — founder of Mattamy Homes
The rest of the Canadians on the Forbes list have net worths that range from $3.3 billion to $1 billion.
They made their fortunes in finance, investments, drugstores, convenience stores, oil and gas, software, liquor, real estate, sports, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and more.