Written In The Stars? These Are The Most Common Zodiac Signs Of The Richest People In Canada
Is yours one of them? ✨
Do you believe what your horoscope tells you? Based on signs of the richest people in Canada, maybe you should.
We looked at the zodiac signs of Canadian billionaires to see if their wealth may have anything to do with astrology — and certain signs may want to take note.
Using data from Forbes' 2023 World Billionaire List, here's what you need to know about some of the richest Canadians, including their zodiac signs, net worth and how they made their fortunes.
Elon Musk
Net Worth: $174.8 billion
Birthday: June 28, 1971
Zodiac Sign: Cancer
Details: While Elon Musk was born in South Africa, his mother was born in Regina, Saskatchewan, making him half-Canadian. At 17, he moved to Canada and obtained Canadian citizenship.
The founder of Tesla, SpaceX and tunnelling startup the Boring Company, Musk was, for a while, the richest person in the world, although he fell to the second richest in December 2022.
However, he still claims the title of the richest person in Canada.
David Thomson
Net Worth: $58.7 billion
Birthday: June 12, 1957
Zodiac Sign: Gemini
Details: David Thomson and his family have a combined net worth of $58.7 billion. They control a media and publishing empire founded by his grandfather, Roy Thomson.
David is also the chairman of Thomson Reuters.
Galen Weston Jr.
Net Worth: $11.7 billion
Birthday: December 19, 1972
Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius
Details: Galen Weston Jr. is the former executive behind the Loblaws grocery chain, having recently stepped down from his role as the company's president. He and his family have a net worth of US$8.7 billion, or about CA$11.7 billion.
In 2022 alone, Weston made over $11 million, earning $8,423,455 of that fortune from Loblaw Companies Limited, which operates Loblaws, Fortinos, T&T, Real Canadian Superstore, No Frills, and other grocery retailers.
Jim Pattison
Net Worth: $9.8 billion
Birthday: October 1, 1928
Zodiac Sign: Libra
Details: Jim Pattison is the founder, chairman and CEO of the Jim Pattinson Group, which operates 25 divisions including packaging, food and entertainment.
The entertainment division of his company includes Guinness World Records, Ripley's Believe It Or Not! and Great Wolf Lodge.
David Cheriton
Net Worth: $9.7 billion
Birthday: March 29, 1951
Zodiac Sign: Aries
Details: David Cheriton is a professor emeritus at Stanford University. He made his fortune thanks to making an early investment in Google, according to Forbes, having invested $100,000 in the company when it was just getting started.
Jean Coutu
Net Worth: $3.2 billion
Birthday: May 29, 1927
Zodiac Sign: Gemini
Details: Jean Coutu is the founder of the eponymous Canadian drugstore chain, Jean Coutu.
According to Forbes, he sold the company to supermarket giant Metro for $4.5 billion in 2017.
Arthur Irving
Net Worth: $5.7 billion
Birthday: July 14, 1930
Zodiac Sign: Cancer
Details: Arthur Irving, who is from New Brunswick, owns Irving Oil, which operates gas stations and oil refineries, and is said to be one of the largest "private conglomerates" in North America.
Emanuele (Lino) Saputo
Net Worth: $5.1 billion
Birthday: June 10, 1937
Zodiac Sign: Gemini
Details: Emanuele Saputo was the chairman of his family's dairy company, Saputo, until 2017, according to Forbes.
The company sells dairy products in more than 40 countries today.
Daryl Katz
Net Worth: $4.4 billion
Birthday: May 31, 1961
Zodiac Sign: Gemini
Details: Daryl Katz, who lives in Edmonton, made his fortune by purchasing the Canadian rights to the U.S. franchise Medicine Shoppe in 1991, according to Forbes.
He later purchased the drugstore chain Rexall, which he sold in 2016 for $3 billion.
He's also the owner of the Edmonton Oilers.
Lawrence Stroll
Net Worth: $3.6 billion
Birthday: July 11, 1959
Zodiac Sign: Cancer
Details: Lawrence Stroll was the man behind Michael Kors' "hugely successful" IPO in 2011, and is the executive chairman of Aston Martin.
According to Forbes, most of Stroll's fortune comes from selling his shares in Michael Kors.
Larry Tanenbaum
Net Worth: $2 billion
Birthday: July 8, 1945
Zodiac Sign: Cancer
Details: Larry Tanenbaum is the chairman of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, aka the parent company of teams like the Toronto Raptors, the Toronto Maple Leafs, and Toronto FC.
So what does all this mean? Well, maybe nothing. However, some veins of astrology, such as Vedic astrology, operate with the belief that a person's zodiac sign may influence their wealth, prosperity and financial opportunities.
While this is a selection of Canada's ultra-wealthy, there may be something to be said about how many of them are Cancers and Geminis.
According to CEOworld Magazine, globally, the zodiac signs with the most billionaires include Cancer and Gemini. The two signs where found to have 20 and 15, respectively, of the top billionaires featured on Forbes' 2019 Billionaire List.
It's good news for Geminis and Cancers — apparently, fortune could be written in your stars!