Galen Weston Is Stepping Down As Loblaw Head & People Are Losing It Over His Replacement's Name

"The simulation. It glitches."

A Loblaws storefront. Right: CEO Galen Weston.

The president of Loblaw Companies Limited, Galen Weston Jr., will be stepping down as the head of the company to make way for a new Chief Executive Officer, effective in January of 2024.

As announced by Loblaw on April 18, Weston will be finishing out the year as president after being involved in the upper leadership of the company since 2006.

The new CEO is someone by the name of Per Bank, a business person with 30 years of retail experience, with his most recent job being the head of a grocery store chain in Denmark.

Of course, given the high profile Loblaw has in Canada, the memes and jokes about this situation are already flying. With lots coming for Weston as well as Bank.

"Galen Weston is being replaced as the head of Loblaw by someone named .... Per Bank. The simulation. It glitches," said one popular tweet.

"Per Bank is literally the most perfect name for the new head of Loblaws," another Twitter user stated.

"Per Bank is like the No Name name for a CEO," posted one user, referencing the iconic yellow-packaged house brand.

Another person just tweeted, "Mr. Bank is set to replace Galen Weston as Loblaw CEO in 2024," with the image of the smartly dressed symbol of capitalism, the Monopoly man.

Many people are also saying that Weston and Bank look eerily similar, with jokes about Weston using an AI image generator to create Per Bank to replace him!

Bank himself also tweeted the recent news. While his Tweet was in Danish, the translation shows that he's excited about his new job, and he wrote it's "an opportunity I couldn't say no to."

It's a very optimistic outlook for a company that has been at the centre of Canada's discourse around affordability, with Weston having to appear before parliament on the matter of "Greedflation" just last month.

It's also worth noting that Weston isn't leaving the company fully.

When Bank takes up his new role, Weston will continue to be the chair of the Loblaw board of directors. Weston will maintain his role as CEO of Loblaws' parent company, George Weston Limited, "where he will play an active role setting the strategy for the group," according to the official statement.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

