People Are Calling Loblaws 'Tone Deaf' After 'Cringey' Video About Rising Cost Of Chicken
The company says there is "no fowl play."
The price of groceries is becoming increasingly expensive, but one item that has caught the attention of many Ontarians is chicken.
Loblaws posted an Instagram video on Tuesday showcasing some of the chicken options that can be found in their stores.
The video caption states, "So many chickens and #NoFowlPlay."
"Between inflation, supply chain issues, and an avian influenza, there are many reasons the cost of chicken has risen. We have lots of poultry options at different prices, including PC Free From and PC Blue Menu, to help you find the best option for you and your family," Loblaws explains.
The video, set to the audio of the viral "look at all those chickens" Vine, zooms in on various options that can apparently be found within a Loblaws in Ontario for $13.21 per kilogram.
The Loblaws video is presumably in response to CTV News reporter Siobhan Morris' viral tweet from January 3.
She shared a picture last week of a five-pack of chicken breasts that appeared to be for sale at Loblaws for $37.03 — or $26.87 a kilogram — more than double the price shown in Loblaws' video.
Some people called this "price-gouging," while others shared their experiences when buying chicken around the province.
Loblaws later explained to CTV News that the chicken was priced correctly and was from its "premium" Free From line, which means it was raised without antibiotics.
"The price per kilo is in line with, if not cheaper than, competitor pricing for similar premium products. Beyond the Free From line, we offer customers a variety of quality poultry at various price points," Loblaws said in a statement to CTV.
Nevertheless, the tweet caught the attention of 4.4 million people, so Loblaws' video appears to be another attempt to set the record straight about their chicken prices.
Some people called Loblaws' video "tone deaf" and "cringey." Others are proposing to boycott Loblaws and blaming corruption.
"How cringe they have to make this nightmare video to combat their price gouging corruption," someone said.
Overall, Ontario is getting more and more expensive, but there are various ways to save money when grocery shopping — here are just a few tips and tricks.