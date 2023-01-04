I Went Grocery Shopping At Loblaws For 9 Everday Basics & Prices Are Still Out Of Control
Keeping the bill under $100 isn't easy these days.
Trying to save on groceries these days isn't easy and regular trips to the grocery store are starting to feel more like a constant reminder that life is becoming less and less affordable.
Grocery prices have been on the rise across Canada and in Ontario for months now and, similar to the reaction when gas prices jumped well above $2/litre, sticker shock down the aisle is becoming all too familiar.
And whether you shop there regularly or not, it seems Loblaws is getting most of the attention for these eye-popping prices.
From stories about the ridiculous cost of romaine to questions into so-called "greedflation", the notion that big chain grocery stores have been profiting off of inflation, these kinds of stories have been everywhere.
To look at the problem from a broader, more realistic lens, I hopped across the street to my local Loblaws — the convenient location of which is starting to feel less like a benefit and more like a regretful temptation.
I combed through the store to tally up the prices of some of the most basic items that most people, depending on preference or dietary restrictions, would be likely to purchase during any given routine grocery store trip.
Here are 9 everyday items I found and the out-of-control prices I came across
Chicken Breasts
Comparing chicken prices at Loblaws.
The meat aisle of the grocery store is typically the first place I always go and I always try to hold off on buying chicken until it goes on sale.
That's because on this occasion, four chicken breasts were $25.53, which I would say is only slightly more expensive than normal. What really got my attention though was three organic 'thinly cut' chicken breasts for $30.34. I'd need at least one and a half of those for a full meal.
Bagged Tortelloni
This is certainly not the only option, but oftentimes an easy one if you don't have the time to cook a big meal, ready-to-go pasta can be a good option. I remember paying roughly $4 less for this about a year ago. This time, one bag of Olivieri Tortelloni was $9.99.
Strawberries
Strawberries at Loblaws.
I am a huge fan of fruit, especially any type of berries. But lately, they've been so expensive and on the rare occasion I have decided to buy them, some are already quite bruised or they don't seem to stay good for very long. On this grocery trip, a contained of Driscoll's Strawberries was on sale for $3.99. They usually go for $6.99 a pack, meaning it's costing you roughly 25 cents per strawberry.
Romaine
Romaine lettuce at Loblaws.
Yes, romaine is still expensive.
While the worst I've seen was pricier, at about $9.99 a few months ago, this time three romaine hearts were $7.99.
Eggs
The cheapest cartons of eggs are still under $4. The one I general buy was $3.89. But, I couldn't help but notice how many cartons of those eggs were missing compared to the fully stocked shelves of free-run eggs, all of which were priced above $7 a carton.
Cheese
Marble cheddar cheese at Loblaws.
Your run of the mill marble cheese is as close as it can get to $10 at this Loblaws. $9.29 for cracker barrel, and I couldn't help but laugh a little that the no-name brand was even more, at $9.79, equipped with the "all no name prices locked" tag.
Orange Juice
This is where it's beginning to feel like $10 is becoming the starting point for any kind of substance. A jug of tropicana orange juice was $8.99.
Paper Towel
Paper towel at Loblaws.
I couldn't find any pack of 6 rolls of paper towel for less than $10. The cheapest was $10.99.
Toilet Paper
The same goes for toilet paper, but there was actually a bright spot here. A 12-pack of Cashmere TP was $13.99, which was not as much as I was expecting it to be.
Adding up these basic everyday items, assuming I went without the thinly sliced organic chicken and with the no-name branded marble cheese, this bill would've come to a total of $95.15, or $97.15 without the discount on those strawberries.
Yikes.