TikTokers Are Getting Riled Up About The Price Of Chips In BC & The 'Absolute Robbery'
Some stores had some "shameful" prices.
If you've spent any time at the grocery store in recent months, you'll know just how pricey some of your favourite staple goods are right now.
One TikToker took issue with the price of one snack in particular, and that's potato chips. Aly, who shares TikTok videos with money-saving tips in B.C., posted a video about how expensive they can be in some stores and gave advice on the best spots to stock up on snacks for way cheaper.
"We need to talk about the absolute robbery that is happening in our Canadian chip aisles right now," she said.
In the video, she used packets of Ruffles as an example of just how pricey the goods can be.
@alyinbc
Canadian chip prices are insane. 😳 #canadiancouponing #couponingincanada #lowincomebudget #budgeting #groceryshopping #realcanadiansuperstore #inflation #canada #IGA #freshco #safeway #ruffleschips #inflation #greedflation #greenscreen
At Independent, Aly said Ruffles were sold for two bags for $9, making them $4.50 a bag. FreshCo was similar with Ruffles priced at $4.49. Safeway was even more expensive at $4.99 per bag.
Aly said the "most shameful" prices of all were found at IGA where Ruffles could set you back a mind-blowing $5.50 per pack, or two for $11.
Aly then compared the prices of the chips she'd found to other retailers like Walmart and Superstore where Ruffles are frequently on sale. According to the TikTok, you could pick up the exact same chips for $2.97 during a weekly special.
"You should never, ever be paying more than $3.50 for a bag of Ruffles chips," she said in the video.
So many people appreciated Aly's advice and agreed that the price of chips at some groceries stores is wild.
"This is the most passionate potato chip speech I ever heard," one person said.
"I’m sick of paying 5-6 dollars or a bag of salt and air but I love it," another added.
Others gave very specific examples of when they'd be willing to part with the cash and they're not wrong.
"The only time it's acceptable to pay 4.50 for a bag is when you're at a corner store picking up emergency chips to stress eat and cry in the car," they said.
The issue of "shrinkflation" was also brought up with people feeling like there are less chips in the bag to begin with.
So if you're looking to stock up on your favourite snacks, you might want to check out the prices first!