A Calgary TikToker Shared How She Saves Serious Money On Groceries & It's Super Easy (VIDEO)
You can save at least 15% on your bill!
Rising grocery prices are a hot topic right now and any money-saving hacks are probably very welcomed by most people. Luckily, an Alberta TikToker just shared her top tip to save money on groceries and it's shockingly simple.
Megan Pierson from Calgary posted a TikTok video in which she shared the details of "15% off Tuesday," which is when grocery stores in Alberta like Safeway, Sobeys and Save On Foods offer customers a decent discount.
According to Pierson, on the first Tuesday of every month, these grocery stores give customers that have spent at least $50 a 15% discount off their bill.
@megiipierson
Feb 7th is the next one! #groceries #shopping #savemoney #yyc #calgary #groceryshopping
"I'm kind of baffled that more people don't know about this, but this is the way I save a ton of money on groceries," Pierson said.
"I've been doing this for years. My mom has been doing this for years and that's how I've learnt about it."
It's also incredibly simple as according to Pierson, the discount is just applied at the register when you're done shopping.
While 15% off is already a pretty great saving, Pierson's partner also says in the video that with other offers in store, sometimes you can end up saving 30% or more.
"It's amazing," he said.
"Some months, I'll look at the bottom of my receipt and it does say 35% savings on my groceries," Pierson added.
While going to the grocery store once a month might not be realistic if you're buying a lot of fresh goods, these discounted days are definitely a great time to stock up on pantry items, frozen foods and cleaning products.
People in the comments were sharing their love of the discount too.
"I always stock up on meats every first Tuesday of the month," someone said.
"I need to do this asap," one person commented.
"Okay, I was wondering why my receipt was discounted," another person said.
Others complained that the offer doesn't seem to apply in Ontario.
Another simply called the day "tightwad Tuesday."
Honestly, if it's saving money, we'll take it!