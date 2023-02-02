A TikToker Got Real About How Much It Costs To Be Single In Calgary & It's Gotten Worse
Being in a relationship can save money!
With the cost of living going up in Canada, money is on people's minds.
A Calgary TikToker is getting real about how it's more expensive to live as a single person than as a couple. Josie Hart broke down her costs, and turns out — it's pricey AF.
In the video, Hart opened up about how expensive it is to live alone, even in a city that's considered to be relatively affordable like Calgary.
Hart, who was hoping to move out of her current apartment building, was looking at one-bedroom apartments in the city but was horrified to find out most places cost around $1,600 a month. Considering this is Calgary we're talking about, that's actually a lot.
@josieehart
not to mention $1600 is for a mediocre place, and also I do not want a roommate that isn’t a boyfriend 😩
"I have two jobs. I can afford that but I still don't want to pay that," she said.
As well as not being able to split the cost of rent, Hart also brought up that single people have to foot the bill for groceries, utilities like the internet and buying furniture too.
A ton of people agreed with Hart too, saying it's becoming "almost impossible" to be single and still have a decent quality of life.
"The world is not meant for single people sadly and rent is so horrible if you live alone," another added.
Rent prices in Calgary are climbing
Hart pointed out that she wasn't complaining so much about the price of rent in Calgary, which is still cheaper than Canadian cities like Toronto and Vancouver, but more about how much rent has risen in a year, especially for a single person.
She's not wrong. Calgary is the most expensive city to live in Alberta for a single person, with rent for a one-bedroom apartment, costing on average around $1,546 a month.
Not only is rent pricey, single people are also estimated to spend around $1,374 excluding rent, racking up a grand total of around $2,920.
According to Rentals.ca January 2023 Rent Report, in December 2022, rent increased in Calgary by a hefty 22.6% year-on-year, so single people are likely to be paying a lot more now.
It's still not as expensive as other cities in Canada
While living in Calgary is certainly expensive enough for single people, others were quick to point out to Hart that it only gets more expensive.
"Coming from someone who lives in Vancouver, $1,600 seems pretty good (which is sad)," one person pointed out.
They've definitely got a point, considering the average cost of rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Vancouver is an eye-watering $2,419.
Another person said they had moved to Calgary from Victoria in search of more affordable rent.
"In the two years I’ve been here, rent has gone up so much," they added.