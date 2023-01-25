Here's How Much You Need To Make To Afford Living Alone In These 4 Alberta Cities
It's not cheap!
Alberta might be home to some of Canada's most affordable cities when it comes to property, but the cost of living is definitely making things more expensive, from rent to groceries.
Things get even more expensive if you're living alone. This list shows how much it costs to live in cities in Alberta on a single person's salary, according to Numbeo, the world's largest cost-of-living database.
If you're looking to weigh up your options on where to live in Alberta, listen up.
Calgary
Alberta's most expensive city to live in on a single person's budget is Calgary. While rent is still cheaper than say, some cities in B.C., a single person in Calgary can expect to spend around $1,374 a month excluding rent, according to Numbeo.
- The average rent of a one-bedroom apartment in the city centre is $1,546 a month.
- The average cost of a meal for two at a mid-range restaurant is $90 for three courses.
- The average net monthly salary in Calgary is $4,845.89 after tax.
Edmonton
If you're willing to head slightly further up north, Edmonton is also pretty popular with Albertans as a city to live in. It's also overall slightly cheaper than Calgary if you're looking to hang on to that city lifestyle. It's estimated that a single person in Edmonton is likely to spend around $1,312 a month, not including rent.
- The average rent of a one-bedroom apartment in the city centre is $1,235 a month, so definitely a lot cheaper than Calgary.
- The average cost of a meal for two at a mid-range restaurant is $100 for three courses.
- The average net monthly salary in Calgary is $4,168.30 after tax.
Lethbridge
If a smaller city is more of your vibe, Lethbridge is a great option. While the average cost for a single person in Lethbridge each month is around $1,428 without rent, which is more than in Calgary and Edmonton, rent is definitely more affordable.
- The average rent of a one-bedroom apartment in the city centre is $1,038 a month.
- The average cost of a meal for two at a mid-range restaurant is $80 for three courses.
- The average net monthly salary in Calgary is $3,633.33 after tax, the lowest of all the cities.
Red Deer
Right between Calgary and Edmonton is the city of Red Deer, making it a decent option if you're often travelling. In Red Deer, a single person is estimated to spend around $1,251 a month, without rent, which is the cheapest out of the four cities.
- The average rent of a one-bedroom apartment in the city centre is $1,224 a month.
- The average cost of a meal for two at a mid-range restaurant is $75 for three courses.
- The average net monthly salary in Calgary is $4,172.49 after tax.