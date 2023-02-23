living wage

These 5 Alberta Living Wage Employers Are Hiring Right Now & You Could Make Up To $95K

You can earn way more than minimum wage!

Calgary Staff Writer
Kickpoint is a living wage company in Alberta. Right: Edmonton.

Kickpoint is a living wage company in Alberta. Right: Edmonton.

@kickpointinc | Instagram, Jacek Sopotnicki | Dreamstime

If you're currently on the hunt for jobs in Calgary or Edmonton, working out how much you can afford to be paid is always tricky.

However, there are a lot of companies in Alberta that will pay you a living wage and some are hiring right now.

A recent study found that although the minimum wage in Alberta is $15 an hour, the actual living wage in the province is way higher. In Calgary, it stands at around $22.40 and in Edmonton, it's more like $21.40.

Whether you're looking for roles in marketing, consulting or health services, there are a lot of jobs available right now that will pay you an actual living wage.

Kickpoint

Roles: Marketers

Salary: Between $48,000 and $95,000

Who Should Apply: Whether you've been in marketing for years or you're just graduating, you could apply for this agency. While the company is Edmonton based, you are also able to work remotely. You'll also get at least three weeks of vacation (as well as public holidays) and the company is also trialling a four-day work week.

Apply Here


The Alex

Roles: Psychiatrists, Social Workers, Case Managers, Team Leads, Practical Nurses and more.

Salary: TBD

Who Should Apply: If you're passionate about supporting your community, The Alex could be a great fit for you. The health and social services non-profit aims to help people in Calgary dealing with poverty, trauma, social isolation, or health challenges.

Apply Here


CBI Solar

Roles: Delivery Truck Driver, Solar Construction Labourers and Tractor Operators

Salary: TBD

Who Should Apply: These roles are involved with helping to provide solar and alternative energy solutions to Albertans. The company is currently hiring in Calgary and Fort Saskatchewan.

Apply Here

GEC Architecture

Roles: Intern Architect and Marketing & Proposal Specialist

Salary: TBD

Who Should Apply: This company works on projects in the recreational, educational, institutional, transit and residential sectors in Canada, the U.S. and internationally so there are lots of opportunities. They're currently hiring in Edmonton and Calgary.

Apply Here


Three Hive Consulting

Roles: Evaluation Assistant

Salary: $50,000 to $60,000 a year

Who Should Apply: If you have Métis citizenship, you can apply for this role which involves working with First Nations, Métis Settlements, Métis Nation of Alberta and Indigenous organizations to develop relationships and assess how 211 Alberta is supporting Indigenous people and communities.

Apply Here

From Your Site Articles
Charlie Hart
Calgary Staff Writer
Charlie Hart is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Western Desk focused on Alberta news and is based in Calgary, Alberta.
Recommended For You
Loading...