These 5 Alberta Living Wage Employers Are Hiring Right Now & You Could Make Up To $95K
You can earn way more than minimum wage!
If you're currently on the hunt for jobs in Calgary or Edmonton, working out how much you can afford to be paid is always tricky.
However, there are a lot of companies in Alberta that will pay you a living wage and some are hiring right now.
A recent study found that although the minimum wage in Alberta is $15 an hour, the actual living wage in the province is way higher. In Calgary, it stands at around $22.40 and in Edmonton, it's more like $21.40.
Whether you're looking for roles in marketing, consulting or health services, there are a lot of jobs available right now that will pay you an actual living wage.
Kickpoint
Roles: Marketers
Salary: Between $48,000 and $95,000
Who Should Apply: Whether you've been in marketing for years or you're just graduating, you could apply for this agency. While the company is Edmonton based, you are also able to work remotely. You'll also get at least three weeks of vacation (as well as public holidays) and the company is also trialling a four-day work week.
The Alex
Roles: Psychiatrists, Social Workers, Case Managers, Team Leads, Practical Nurses and more.
Salary: TBD
Who Should Apply: If you're passionate about supporting your community, The Alex could be a great fit for you. The health and social services non-profit aims to help people in Calgary dealing with poverty, trauma, social isolation, or health challenges.
CBI Solar
Roles: Delivery Truck Driver, Solar Construction Labourers and Tractor Operators
Salary: TBD
Who Should Apply: These roles are involved with helping to provide solar and alternative energy solutions to Albertans. The company is currently hiring in Calgary and Fort Saskatchewan.
GEC Architecture
Roles: Intern Architect and Marketing & Proposal Specialist
Salary: TBD
Who Should Apply: This company works on projects in the recreational, educational, institutional, transit and residential sectors in Canada, the U.S. and internationally so there are lots of opportunities. They're currently hiring in Edmonton and Calgary.
Three Hive Consulting
Roles: Evaluation Assistant
Salary: $50,000 to $60,000 a year
Who Should Apply: If you have Métis citizenship, you can apply for this role which involves working with First Nations, Métis Settlements, Métis Nation of Alberta and Indigenous organizations to develop relationships and assess how 211 Alberta is supporting Indigenous people and communities.