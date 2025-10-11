Canada's largest year-round farmers' market is near Toronto and it's a dreamy fall day trip
It's brimming with baked goods and harvest charm.🍂
Visiting a farmers' market is a quintessential fall activity, and you can find one of Canada's largest just a road trip from Toronto.
Offering baked goods, local produce, and cozy harvest charm, it's the perfect fall day trip, where you can stock up on seasonal treats and enjoy the autumn vibes.
The St. Jacobs' Farmers Market is an iconic destination located in the Waterloo Region's St. Jacobs Market District, under 2 hours from Toronto.
It's the largest year-round market in Canada, offering Mennonite heritage and countryside charm.
You can explore three large buildings and a vibrant outdoor market home to hundreds of local vendors selling farm-fresh produce, artisanal foods, handcrafted goods, and more.
Bring your appetite! You can find all sorts of delicious eateries in the market, serving everything from gooey cinnamon buns to pretzels, doner, empanadas and donuts.
Don't leave without digging into some iconic apple fritters from The Fritter Co., the perfect way to end a crisp fall day at the market.
The market is hosting some harvest-themed events, including an Oktober Fest until October 18, and trick-or-treating on October 25.
The surrounding Market District features several other spots to explore, including Stockyards Brewing Company, Market Road Antiques, and the St. Jacobs Outlet Mall.
While you're in the area, you'll want to pop over to the charming Village of St. Jacobs, located just minutes from the market.
The quaint village is brimming with storybook charm and is especially magical during the fall, when the streets fill with crisp leaves and the storefronts are decked out with pumpkins.
With cozy baked treats and harvest goods, the St. Jacobs Farmers' Market is a magical spot for a fall day trip.
St. Jacobs Farmers' Market
Price: Free admission
When: Open year-round
Address: 878 Weber St. N., Waterloo, ON
