Canada's largest year-round farmers' market is near Toronto and it's a dreamy fall day trip

It's brimming with baked goods and harvest charm.🍂

A person standing outside a farmers' market. Right: A box of fritters.

A farmers' market in Ontario.

@camillecorpuzz | Instagram, @stallsadventures | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Visiting a farmers' market is a quintessential fall activity, and you can find one of Canada's largest just a road trip from Toronto.

Offering baked goods, local produce, and cozy harvest charm, it's the perfect fall day trip, where you can stock up on seasonal treats and enjoy the autumn vibes.

The St. Jacobs' Farmers Market is an iconic destination located in the Waterloo Region's St. Jacobs Market District, under 2 hours from Toronto.

It's the largest year-round market in Canada, offering Mennonite heritage and countryside charm.

You can explore three large buildings and a vibrant outdoor market home to hundreds of local vendors selling farm-fresh produce, artisanal foods, handcrafted goods, and more.

Bring your appetite! You can find all sorts of delicious eateries in the market, serving everything from gooey cinnamon buns to pretzels, doner, empanadas and donuts.

Don't leave without digging into some iconic apple fritters from The Fritter Co., the perfect way to end a crisp fall day at the market.

The market is hosting some harvest-themed events, including an Oktober Fest until October 18, and trick-or-treating on October 25.

The surrounding Market District features several other spots to explore, including Stockyards Brewing Company, Market Road Antiques, and the St. Jacobs Outlet Mall.

While you're in the area, you'll want to pop over to the charming Village of St. Jacobs, located just minutes from the market.

The quaint village is brimming with storybook charm and is especially magical during the fall, when the streets fill with crisp leaves and the storefronts are decked out with pumpkins.

With cozy baked treats and harvest goods, the St. Jacobs Farmers' Market is a magical spot for a fall day trip.

St. Jacobs Farmers' Market

Price: Free admission

When: Open year-round

Address: 878 Weber St. N., Waterloo, ON

St. Jacobs Market Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

TravelCanada

Explore this list   👀

  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

