This charming spot near Vancouver is ranked one of the 'coziest cities' to visit this fall

If cool, misty mornings, golden leaves, and neighbourhood cafes are your idea of the perfect fall escape, you don't have to go far to find it. Just a few hours south of Vancouver, a city that has long defined Pacific Northwest charm has quietly earned a new title — one of the coziest cities in the United States.
Earlier this year, PrivacyJournal released its ranking of America's coziest cities, measuring everything from walkable parks and local coffee shops to pottery studios and candle-filled Airbnbs.
While spots like Jersey City and Miami landed near the top, Seattle comfortably took 11th place, and it's not hard to see why.
Once autumn arrives, the Emerald City transforms into a postcard of Pacific Northwest coziness. In fact, according to Visit Seattle, this is officially "the most beautiful time of year" in the city. The evergreens that give the city its name are interrupted by bursts of red, yellow, and orange, painting the hillsides that frame Lake Union and Puget Sound.
The Washington Park Arboretum is at its most colourful in September and October. The Japanese maple collection at the Woodland Garden turns fiery red, while the nearby Japanese Garden glows with warm shades of orange and gold.
Those who prefer to stay on the move can bike or even drive along Olmsted-designed Lake Washington Boulevard, where the tree-lined views look straight out of a travel calendar.
Further south in Rainier Beach, Kubota Garden's winding trails weave past waterfalls and ponds surrounded by changing leaves.
For those willing to venture a little farther, the golden larch display in the North Cascades is brief but breathtaking.
According to the ranking, Seattle particularly shines when it comes to factors like "comfort spots"— places like coffee shops, bakeries, libraries, and independent bookstores.
From the warm, welcoming interiors of its many independent coffee shops to the industrial-chic of its slow-fashion boutique stores, Seattle has built an identity centred on slowing down and getting comfy.
Even its libraries, like the Central Library downtown, are both modern and cozy. In fact, in 2017, Seattle was designated a UNESCO City of Literature and is consistently ranked as "America's most well-read" city.
When it comes to "home and hearth," Seattle scores highly again. Airbnbs here range from craftsman-style homes with fireplaces to minimalist lofts overlooking the Sound — all of which are perfect spots to snuggle down and soak up the golden season.
Seattle's so-called "creative coziness" also performs well in the ranking. Across the city, you'll find live theatre experiences, interactive museums, cooking classes, pottery workshops, art studios and more. Plus, each October, Refract: The Seattle Glass Experience brings artists and visitors together for studio tours and exhibits.
Even a weekend visit is enough to get a taste of how much the city embraces the season.
When it comes to fall flavour, Seattle leans fully into the harvest season. In fact, Visit Seattle says the abundance of Pacific Northwest agriculture truly comes into its own at this time of year.
Pike Place Market — "the cornerstone of the Seattle market experience" — bursts with apples, squash, and pumpkins during the autumn. Nearby, you can also check out the Fremont Sunday Market for two whole blocks of fall favourites, or one of the many other fan-favourite neighbourhood markets.
Just outside the city, farms like Oxbow and Swan Trail host classic autumn events complete with everything from corn mazes and pumpkin patches to live music, petting zoos and even hayrides.
And of course, no Seattle fall is complete without coffee. Many local roasters release seasonal blends this time of year, perfect for sipping while soaking up the red and gold vistas.
Even the city's craft beer scene nods to the season with limited-edition pumpkin ales and spiced stouts.
If you're in Vancouver and craving a quick autumn getaway that doesn't require a flight or a suitcase full of sunscreen, head south.
