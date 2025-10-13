Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

This charming spot near Vancouver is ranked one of the 'coziest cities' to visit this fall

This cozy fall paradise is just a short drive from the city! 🍂🍁

A woman wearing a pink dress stands surrounded by golden fall foliage. Right: A woman smiles in front of a sign that reads "public market."

This charming spot near Vancouver with golden canopies is one of the 'coziest cities' you can visit this fall.

@travelwithtrishaa | Instagram, @christie1228 | Instagram
Managing Editor, Canada

If cool, misty mornings, golden leaves, and neighbourhood cafes are your idea of the perfect fall escape, you don't have to go far to find it. Just a few hours south of Vancouver, a city that has long defined Pacific Northwest charm has quietly earned a new title — one of the coziest cities in the United States.

Earlier this year, PrivacyJournal released its ranking of America's coziest cities, measuring everything from walkable parks and local coffee shops to pottery studios and candle-filled Airbnbs.

While spots like Jersey City and Miami landed near the top, Seattle comfortably took 11th place, and it's not hard to see why.

Once autumn arrives, the Emerald City transforms into a postcard of Pacific Northwest coziness. In fact, according to Visit Seattle, this is officially "the most beautiful time of year" in the city. The evergreens that give the city its name are interrupted by bursts of red, yellow, and orange, painting the hillsides that frame Lake Union and Puget Sound.

The Washington Park Arboretum is at its most colourful in September and October. The Japanese maple collection at the Woodland Garden turns fiery red, while the nearby Japanese Garden glows with warm shades of orange and gold.

Those who prefer to stay on the move can bike or even drive along Olmsted-designed Lake Washington Boulevard, where the tree-lined views look straight out of a travel calendar.

Further south in Rainier Beach, Kubota Garden's winding trails weave past waterfalls and ponds surrounded by changing leaves.

For those willing to venture a little farther, the golden larch display in the North Cascades is brief but breathtaking.

According to the ranking, Seattle particularly shines when it comes to factors like "comfort spots"— places like coffee shops, bakeries, libraries, and independent bookstores.

From the warm, welcoming interiors of its many independent coffee shops to the industrial-chic of its slow-fashion boutique stores, Seattle has built an identity centred on slowing down and getting comfy.

Even its libraries, like the Central Library downtown, are both modern and cozy. In fact, in 2017, Seattle was designated a UNESCO City of Literature and is consistently ranked as "America's most well-read" city.

When it comes to "home and hearth," Seattle scores highly again. Airbnbs here range from craftsman-style homes with fireplaces to minimalist lofts overlooking the Sound — all of which are perfect spots to snuggle down and soak up the golden season.

Seattle's so-called "creative coziness" also performs well in the ranking. Across the city, you'll find live theatre experiences, interactive museums, cooking classes, pottery workshops, art studios and more. Plus, each October, Refract: The Seattle Glass Experience brings artists and visitors together for studio tours and exhibits.

Even a weekend visit is enough to get a taste of how much the city embraces the season.

When it comes to fall flavour, Seattle leans fully into the harvest season. In fact, Visit Seattle says the abundance of Pacific Northwest agriculture truly comes into its own at this time of year.

Pike Place Market — "the cornerstone of the Seattle market experience" — bursts with apples, squash, and pumpkins during the autumn. Nearby, you can also check out the Fremont Sunday Market for two whole blocks of fall favourites, or one of the many other fan-favourite neighbourhood markets.

Just outside the city, farms like Oxbow and Swan Trail host classic autumn events complete with everything from corn mazes and pumpkin patches to live music, petting zoos and even hayrides.

And of course, no Seattle fall is complete without coffee. Many local roasters release seasonal blends this time of year, perfect for sipping while soaking up the red and gold vistas.

Even the city's craft beer scene nods to the season with limited-edition pumpkin ales and spiced stouts.

Seattle, WA

Where: Seattle, WA

Distance From Vancouver: Around 2.5 hours

Why You Need To Go: If you're in Vancouver and craving a quick autumn getaway that doesn't require a flight or a suitcase full of sunscreen, head south. Cross the border, cue up a rainy-day playlist, and let Seattle show you why it's been officially ranked as one of the United States' "coziest cities!"

As Seattle's tourism board says; "Come visit, snuggle up, and make yourself at home!"

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
small towns near vancouvervancouver travelfall road tripssmall town in bccanada travelcanada us travelseattle wacozy cities to visitamerica's coziest citiesthings to do in fallvancouver fall activities
VancouverCanadaTravelTravel

Explore this list   👀

  • Helena Hanson

    Managing Editor

    Helena Hanson (she/her) is the Managing Editor of Canada for Narcity and MTL Blog, where she brings her expertise in dreamy, aspirational travel journalism to life. A first-class graduate of Cardiff University's School of Journalism, Helena has a passion for inspiring readers to discover the magic in their own backyards. Originally from the U.K., Helena has spent years uncovering hidden gems and must-see destinations across countries like Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Indonesia, Japan, and more. Having lived in both Canada and Australia, she's become a seasoned expert in off-the-beaten-path adventures and bucket-list experiences that don't break the bank. Whether she's writing about things to do in Ottawa, Montreal, or her favourite spot—Disney World—Helena hopes to leave readers dreaming of their next adventure.

Canadians are obsessed with visiting these 9 cozy small towns and pretty cities in Canada

Add these to your fall bucket list immediately! 😍🍂

10 easy weekend getaways from Vancouver for when you just need an escape

When life feels too heavy, Vancouver has your back — or at least, its exits do.

I lived in Vancouver and here are the 6 must-do activities for when you're visiting the city

If you're planning a trip, here's what to do. 👇

One of Canada's best small towns to 'visit during the fall' is this magical coastal escape

It gets better as the weather gets colder.✨

This tiny Ontario village is hidden in a fall dreamland with warm cafes and storybook streets

It's a road trip from Toronto.

Canada's 'most romantic' small town is near Toronto and it's stunning in the fall

It's like stepping into a fall fairytale.

This Ontario destination has dreamy lakeside villages and bakeries bursting with butter tarts

It's a magical fall day trip.

I spent a weekend in this Ontario spot with the best fall colours and it was pure magic

It's my favourite fall getaway spot.

Canada's largest year-round farmers' market is near Toronto and it's a dreamy fall day trip

It's brimming with baked goods and harvest charm.🍂

This hidden gem village in Ontario with storybook charm is like a cozy autumn day in Europe

It's a magical fall day trip.

This tiny Canadian spot is one of the 'world's most beautiful villages' & it's full of charm

It's got quiet coastal streets, red sand beaches and quaint, cozy cottages. 🌊

This Ontario village is a real-life Stars Hollow with cozy shops and 'Gilmore Girls' charm

You can live like Lorelai for a day.