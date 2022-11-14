Alberta's Living Wages 2022: What You Need To Earn To Afford A Basic Life In 15 Areas
One town is super expensive!
A new study has revealed how much you'd need to earn in several towns and cities in Alberta to earn a "living wage."
According to research by the Alberta Living Wage Network, a living wage is defined as the hourly wage you'd need to earn to cover
"basic expenses and participate in the community."
The living wages were calculated based on three different types of households with each adult working full-time hours: A two-parent family with two young children, a single parent with one child and a single person living alone.
As well as expenses like food, housing and clothing, it also factored in things like unexpected costs and investing in education and childcare too.
Based on the research, the most expensive spot in the entire province was the mountain town of Canmore. Living in the stunning town comes with a hefty price tag and you'd need to earn an eye-watering $32.75 an hour to make a living wage there.
It was followed by Calgary and St. Albert, where you'd need to earn $22.40 in order to live comfortably.
In Edmonton, you'd need to earn $21.40 an hour to make a living wage.
In comparison, the least expensive place was Medicine Hat where you'd only need to earn $17.50 an hour.
This is the full list of living wages across the province:
- Canmore: $32.75
- Calgary: $22.40
- St. Albert: $22.40
- Cochrane: $22.35
- Fort McMurray: $22.50
- Rocky Mountain House: $21.85
- Edmonton: $21.40
- Drumheller: $21.20
- Spruce Grove: $20.70
- Stony Plain: $20.40
- Lethbridge: $20.30
- Drayton Valley: $19.65
- Grand Prairie: $19.65
- Red Deer: $19.65
- Medicine Hat: $17.50
The living wages in each area are a lot higher than the minimum wage in Alberta which is currently $15 an hour. Minimum wage in the province hasn't been raised since 2018.
Meaghon Reid, executive director for Vibrant Communities Calgary said with the current affordability crisis, more needs to be done to help people make ends meet.
“Alberta is the only province that didn’t review and raise its minimum wage in 2022 and one of the only provinces that doesn’t tie its minimum wage to the cost of living," she said.