NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
canada housing market

These Are Some Of Alberta's Cheapest Cities To Live In & You Can Buy A House For Under $350K

Move over Calgary and Edmonton!

Calgary Staff Writer
Condos in Lloydminster. RIght: Someone moving boxes.

Condos in Lloydminster. RIght: Someone moving boxes.

Chunli LI | Dreamstime, Monkey Business Images | Dreamstime

Calgary and Edmonton may be two of the most affordable housing markets in Canada when it comes to big-city living, but there's a new list that points to some even cheaper areas in Alberta for those really looking to cut back on costs.

Moving company Moving Waldo said the lower cost of living, affordable real estate, faster commutes and stunning views in Alberta are some of the main reasons many people are choosing to move to the province.

It ranked cities in Alberta based on apartment and house prices as well as their quality of life and access to essential facilities nearby.

Coming out on top as the cheapest place to live in Alberta with the best quality of life was Lloydminster, a city right on the border between Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Despite spanning across two provinces, Lloydminster is still extremely affordable. According to the ranking, the average price for a home in the city is $342,000. You can even rent a one-bedroom condo in the city for less than $1,000 (around $915) a month.

The second city on the list is Medicine Hat, a city in southern Alberta. Moving Waldo said that the median cost of houses in the city was around $346,000. The cost of renting a one-bedroom condo in the city is around $937 a month.

Grande Prairie, in northwestern Alberta came in third with houses costing around $399,000. However, renting a one-bed condo in the city could end up costing you less overall, with some apartments costing just $856 a month.

Rounding off the list was High River, Cold Lake, Stony Plain, Lethbridge, Red Deer, Camrose and Sylvan Lake.

Despite not making the list, Moving Waldo said Calgary and Edmonton are still affordable options in comparison to other big Canadian cities as house resale values are often less than $500,000, in comparison to Toronto and Vancouver with average prices of $1.24 million.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...