A Calgary Real Estate Agent Shared 6 Of The Most Affordable Places To Buy In The City
You could check out these spots! 👀
If you're house hunting in Calgary, listen up! A Calgary real estate agent has shared some of the city's most affordable areas and you're going to want to take notes.
Mel Chow, a real estate agent in Calgary, spoke to Narcity to share the best areas in the city, with great links to downtown they're also some of the most affordable spots too.
Crescent Heights
Crescent Heights is super close to downtown Calgary but it has tons of old-character homes as well as newer builds. Semi-detached and detached homes in the area on average cost around $663,833, Chow said.
"You also have quick access to the Crescent Heights lookout, one of the most popular spots in Calgary for a view which overlooks the city," Chow said.
You can easily access the Bow River and the area is just a short walk to the city centre.
Rosscarrock/Killarney/Glengarry
The communities in the southwest of the city are still close to downtown but have a way more residential feel, Chow explained.
If you're looking for a semi-detached or detached house here, you're more likely to pay around $713,455, she said.
But the area definitely comes with its advantages.
"It's close enough to downtown for people working there, but far enough to feel a bit more removed. It's a great choice for families and young professionals," Chow added.
Renfrew
Right next to Bridgeland, one of Calgary's most desired communities is Renfrew. Semi-detached or detached homes in the area cost on average around $619,833.
"You have all the appeal of Bridgeland, which is known for cool shops and nice walking streets," Chow said.
"People love this area for its local shops, restaurants and homey-village feel."
Inglewood
The southwest neighbourhood of Inglewood is famous for its historic buildings and it's just a stone's throw away from downtown Calgary and the East Village. Homes in the area cost around $581,786.
"Inglewood is well known for its quirky shops, street markets, and historic vibe," Chow said.
While it's quieter than downtown, the area is connected to the East Village through cool river-side paths and along Ninth Ave.
"There are a lot of green spaces in Inglewood that feel a little more separated from the city when needed," she added.
Lower Mount Royal
Lower Mount Royal is super close to the action of downtown but it's further away from busy tourist areas like the Stampede grounds.
An apartment in the area would cost something in the region of $271,500, according to Chow.
"It's a great area for locals and also those looking for investment properties," she said.
The area has easy access to cute shops in Marda Loop as well as being close to the city centre.
Altadore
The southwest community, one of Chow's personal favourite areas, has apartments costing around $302,625.
Altadore is super close to the Marda Loop area, which is "great for walking, dining and having a bit of separation from the inner city, Chow said.
"Altadore is a cross-over place that can work really well for many demographics," she said.