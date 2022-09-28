TikTokers From Toronto Are Sharing Why They Moved To Alberta & They All Like It Way More
Apparently Toronto is "grey and dirty" in comparison to Calgary.
Moving across the country can be a really scary experience, but sometimes it can be worthwhile. People on TikTok have taken to the app to share their experiences of moving across Canada from Ontario to Alberta, and they gave some pretty good reasons why.
Alberta has a lot to offer people, from more affordable real estate and having nature on your doorstep. In fact, there's so much great stuff in Alberta that the government launched a whole campaign dedicated to convincing Ontarians to move.
If you're weighing your options, these TikToks might just convince you that Alberta is the right choice.
It's super clean
@therealmelchow
Why I left Toronto for Calgary. Side note: How many times did i say “also” in this? // #toronto #vancouver #calgary #fypage #calgaryrealestate
Despite saying she moved to the city by accident, TikToker Mel Chow said she was happy to give up Toronto's bustling nightlife for a quieter time in Calgary.
"It was more important for me to invest, save, have some dope restaurants around. Be able to have a good city life without the chaos," she said.
As well as a chill pace of life, another huge draw of Calgary is just how clean it is in comparison to Toronto, which she said is "grey and dirty."
"When I got home every night, I wanted to shower so badly," she said about her time in Toronto.
Buying a house is pretty affordable
@toronto2calgary
Reply to @user1e40r9r7ms moving from Toronto to Calgary! Why Calgary? #movingcrosscountry #moving #movingout #movingtocalgary #calgary #canada #roadtrip #fyp #leavingtoronto #tocalgary
Tiktokers Umar and Atefah Khan have been documenting their journey of moving from Toronto to Calgary, and for them, a huge reason behind the move was affordability.
"Me and my wife both work from home, and we just need a crash pad. We do a lot of travelling and we take our work with us. We want to buy a cheap, affordable condo somewhere that we can always call home," Khan said.
Renting isn't too expensive either
@kahkakis
Reply to @charshockcougs why I moved from Ontario to Alberta 💜 #moving #alberta #yeg #movingfromontario #Shoppers60 #crosscountrymove #fypシ #fypdongggggggg
Another TikToker shared her reasons for moving to Edmonton from Toronto, and among them, money was a huge factor.
In a video, she said she is "not stressed about money" living in Alberta like she was in Ontario
"I could not live on my own in Ontario without having two or three roommates, which I just personally didn't want to do," she said.
As well as making financial sense, she added Edmonton is an "underrated city" with a lot to offer with outdoor activities like hiking, camping and swimming all close by.
The outdoors speaks for itself
You can't talk about moving to Alberta without mentioning just how impressive the landscape of the province is. You have everything from Prairies stretching out for as far as the eye can see to canyons, Hoodoos, incredible mountains and lakes.
Being outdoors and just how much there is to do year-round is a huge selling point for the province, and it's no coincidence that almost every person who talks about moving to Alberta mentions it.