A Woman Dressed As An 'Edmonton Cracked Concrete Pillar' For Halloween & TikTok Is Loving It
People are "cracking up" at the costume.
A woman in Edmonton came up with a pretty random Halloween costume dedicated to some cracked concrete pillars and TikTok is going wild for it.
Lauren Hunter, a radio host from Edmonton, decided to model her Halloween costume on the city's infamous cracked concrete pillars on a delayed LRT line and shared the whole process of making it and visiting the pillars on TikTok.
@thehunterathome
Happy #Halloween!!! This year, I’m an Edmonton LRT cracked concrete pier!!! Just wanted to show my “SUPPORT”!!! 😉 #Edmonton #yeg #LRT #diycostume #alberta #yyc #alberta #edmontonproblems #albertaproblems #canadianproblems #albertatiktok #edmontontiktoker #canadiantiktok #canadatiktok #construction #constructionlife #constructionmeme #funnyhalloween #funnyhalloweencostume #yeghalloween #canadianhalloween #canadahalloween #yegcomedy #lrt #edmontonlrt #edmontontransit #diycostumes #concretepillar #cracked #constructionfails #constructionfails🚧 #crackedlrtpillar #valleylrtline #lrtcostume
"Just wanted to show my support," she said in a video.
@thehunterathome
#greenscreenvideo #greenscreen My city built multimillion dollar concrete pillars & they cracked within 6 months. 💀 So heres what I dressed up as for #Halloween… Just wanted to show my… “SUPPORT!” 😉🎃 #concrete #diycostume #funnycostumes #funnyhalloweencostumes #viralcostumes #yeg #edmonton #halloween2022
The videos went down pretty well on TikTok too, with people appreciating Hunter's imaginative costume.
"Immaculate but for realism should've taken you years to make the costume and then you should have delayed its reveal to maybe Canada Day," one person commented.
"If there's one thing I love it's a niche Edmonton construction Halloween costume," another person added.
The cracks made headlines in August after they were discovered in 18 piers that support the long-awaited Valley Line LRT extension in the city, delaying the line opening, TransEd, who are responsible for building the line said in a statement at the time.
The Valley Line was originally meant to be in service in December 2020 but there have been several delays since.
However, Edmonton's transit failures at least made for a funny costume with Hunter going through painstaking effort to make the costume as realistic as possible.
@thehunterathome
Replying to @Mark Durocher Here’s how i made my #Edmonton cracked #concrete pillar costume! It toom about 40 hours 😅 and this is how I put it all togethet for you!! Hope it can help you with your own costumes!!! #diycostume #edmonton #yeg #funnycostume #alberta #lrt #canada #halloween2022 #viralcostume
In a follow-up video, Hunter said the costume took around 40 hours to put together, using a cardboard box for a fridge she got from an appliance store.
She even went as far as to measure out the dimensions of the pillars themselves to everything was in proportion.
The costume took "a million trips to Home Depot" as well as foam, adhesive spray, duct tape, paper towel rolls
"I had to tape to make clean lines to make the stripes and the triangle for the back," she explained.
Finally, she was able to paint and use a polymer to finish off the look.
"The effort paid off! It has not gone unnoticed," one person said on TikTok.