A TikToker Who Moved From Hawaii To Alberta Shared His Reaction To Canadian Weather & LOL
"I'm definitely starting to reconsider my decisions in life."
A TikToker that recently moved from Hawaii to Alberta has been sharing videos of his experience and one thing he definitely wasn't prepared for was the chilly weather.
Kepi, who posts his updates to @iam_kepi, moved to Canada and as you'd probably expect, there are some pretty severe differences in the weather.
In a video, Kepi shared just how unprepared he was for the adjustment.
"So this morning I woke up and I come to work. When I was walking from my vehicle to where I work, maybe a four-minute walk, I felt like my hands were gonna fall off and hypothermia started to set in," he said in the video.
Kepi added that locals had told him it can get to minus 40 degrees over winter in Alberta, so he thought it must have been pretty cold out.
When he checked the temperature, he expected it to be around minus 10, but it was actually plus six, he said.
Most Canadians are probably used to the cold weather, but we can all relate to that dreaded first day of being freezing cold.
"I'm definitely starting to reconsider my decisions in life," he added.
People in the comments were quick to point out, plus six is definitely not winter weather in the Great White North.
"Buddy it’s summer," one person said.
Another added: "OMG you're not gonna survive the winter."
Since posting the initial video, which has racked up a huge 1.6 million views on TikTok, Kepi has posted additional weather updates.
In one video, he shared how many layers he was wearing including four layers of shirts, two layers of pants and two layers of socks and said he was still cold.
Winter is coming. +3 here in fort mcmurry.
It's safe to say, he definitely isn't a fan of Alberta weather.
Woke up to this, snow everywhere
And most recently, the province has been hit with its first snow of the season and judging by his reaction, it looks like Kepi might be in for a hard winter.