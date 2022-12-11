A TikTok Of How People In Vancouver Dress In The Snow Compared To Alberta Has People Riled Up
"I've been laughing at Vancouverites all week."
For two provinces that are so close together, people from B.C. and Alberta have two very different approaches to winter, from how they react to snow to how they dress for the cold.
A TikToker shared a video from a UBC campus showing how students from B.C. are dressed during the snow compared to their Albertan peers, and Albertans have no sympathy!
The TikTok showed two students in B.C. wrapped up in long jackets and wearing leggings under their trousers to try and keep warm.
However, the Albertans in the video were way more relaxed with the weather, and one wasn't even wearing a jacket.
Considering Alberta frequently gets to minus 20 or colder throughout the winter months, they were quick to mock people in B.C., where the temperature barely hits below freezing.
"It is not even close to cold in Vancouver compared to AB," one person said.
"I've been laughing at Vancouverites all week for this reason," a TikToker commented.
Other Albertans shared their stories of moving to B.C. from Alberta and finding out winter really isn't that cold.
"I just moved from Edmonton to Victoria and everybody is freaking out and I am in a T-shirt," one person said.
"As an Albertan living in Vancouver, I could go the whole winter without needing a winter jacket. It doesn't get cold here," another added.
One person explained that growing up in Alberta just forces you to acclimatize to how cold it gets.
"It's because they would still force us to go play outside for recess in -30 weather and kick us out of the washroom when we tried to hide for warmth," they said.
Apparently, it's a theme across other provinces too!
"I moved to Nunavut from Alberta and I’m literally out here wearing cropped pants and sneakers in the snow," they said.
- 7 TikToks That Show The Reality Of Winter In Alberta & You'll Never Want To Go Outside Again ›
- A TikToker Who Moved From Hawaii To Alberta Shared His Reaction To Canadian Weather & LOL ›
- 7 Things About Alberta Winter That I Totally Was Not Prepared For When I Moved ›
- 8 Wild TikToks Of The Vancouver Snowstorm That Prove The City Can't Handle It (VIDEOS) ›