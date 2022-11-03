7 TikToks That Show The Reality Of Winter In Alberta & You'll Never Want To Go Outside Again
It's snow joke! ❄️
It's no secret that winter in Alberta can be pretty brutal and TikTokers in the province have taken to the platform to show just how wild winters can be.
From knee-deep snow, freezing-cold temperatures and sketchy driving, winter in Alberta is definitely not for the faint of heart and there's a reason most people would rather basically hibernate until April.
These TikToks make a great case for staying in bed and not leaving until the snow melts.
The snow is cute at first
@kandisboucher
First snow fall ⛄️ #canadatiktok🇨🇦 #alberta #winter #ohlookhownicesnow #fypage #snow #thisislifenow
When the first fall of snow arrives, it's actually kind of nice. All your surroundings look prettier and it's like a winter wonderland. That is until you try to do anything at all that involves going outside.
Even trying to do something as simple as taking a walk becomes a huge task so you might as well turn around and just head back indoors.
Snow shovelling never ends
@thatboyyytj
Please i beg 😭 #fyp #calgary #yyc #yyctiktok #yyccalgary #calgary_yyc #calgaryweather #xyzbca #foryou #snow #calgaryalberta
You know the drill, once the snow starts coming down, you're going to need to shovel your driveway. However, you also know it's a pointless task because you'll find yourself in the same position in just a few hours' time doing it all over again and this will happen almost every day until March!
Cute winter outfits are not a thing in Canada
@kenthecanadian
#stitch with @Shiningclothing_us brought out the ski pants early for this video #fyp #foryou #canada #yyc #alberta #winter #cold #snow
In winter, Albertans are not dressing to look cute. They are dressing for survival and survival only.
It's pretty heart-breaking seeing people around the world in cute sweaters and boots when you know full well you'll be in ski pants and a huge coat until next year.
You live in constant fear of snow
@marie.on.the.move
Just me talking to the snow ⛄️ #firstsnowfall #rockymountains #snowinthemountains #winterhikes #womenwhohike #getoutside #dontfall #snowytrees #womenwhohike #hikealberta #explorealberta #hikingtrails #snowshoe #winterishere #canadiangirl #hikertok
All the clothing layers in the world won't protect you when snow decides to fall off of trees and buildings while you're just minding your business outside for once.
First, it gives you a jump scare pretty much every time and if there's one thing worse than being cold, it's being cold and wet. There is nothing more humbling.
The darkness is pretty intense
@iam_kepi
What it feels like living in Alberta during winter. #fyp #fypシ #foryoupage #foryourpage #viral #foryou #canada #winter @curiocitycanada @narcitycanada
There's not just the snow and the cold to contend with in Alberta, as there are also a ton of long, dark nights ahead. One minute, there's bright sunshine outside and the next, it's pitch black.
Every drive is an adventure
Winter also brings some pretty intense driving conditions to the province. Snowy and icy roads are so stressful, not to mention you have to leave so much earlier to get anywhere to defrost your car and get rid of the snow.
As this poor person experienced, the ice can make it damn near impossible to turn a corner. Never mind, you probably wanted to take the long way around anyway.
Despite everything, there's nothing prettier than the Rockies in the snow
@homeboy1005
Winter wonderland? 🌨❄☃️⛄ #travelalberta #LakeLouise #Banff #BanffNationalPark #Calgary #Canada #Alberta #christmas #winterwonderland #roadrtrip #snow
Yes, the winter in Alberta is a lot, and there's certainly a lot to hate about it. But getting to see the Rockies covered in snow is pretty incredible and might make the rest of the pain worth it.