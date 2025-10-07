Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Summary

Alberta's weather will feel like winter this weekend with snow and freezing temperatures

Snow is on the way! ❄️

snow covered ground with calgary skyline in the background

Calgary skyline.

Gordon Jaeger | Unsplash
Senior Writer

Get ready because Alberta's weather is going to feel more like winter this weekend.

Snow and temperatures below freezing are expected not just in the mountains but in Calgary too!

A new forecast from The Weather Network revealed that the "first signs of winter" and shots of snow are on the way to Alberta's big cities.

The province is transitioning to a more typical fall weather pattern of slightly warmer-than-seasonal temperatures and the occasional blasts of colder-than-normal air.

So, that's why there is a possibility of the season's first snowfall in both higher and lower elevations this week.

A cold front moving through the province is expected to bring snow to higher elevations near Jasper on Tuesday, October 7.

Then, in Calgary, there will be a "temperature roller coaster" this week as daytime highs in the 20s drop sharply into the low double digits.

Overnight and early morning temperatures could be near or below freezing during the Thanksgiving weekend.

That has the potential to turn the rain that's in the forecast into a rain-snow mix at lower elevations.

A shot of snowfall is possible late on Saturday, October 11 and into Sunday, October 12, as a trough moves across western Canada.

This weather pattern is ideal for colder conditions, according to The Weather Network.

Morning temperatures will be -1 C in Calgary, 0 C in Edmonton, -5 C in Banff, -4 C in Jasper, 1 C in Fort McMurray and 3 C in Lethbridge on Sunday.

The Weather Network noted that it's almost a certainty that snow will accumulate in higher elevations in the Rockies, including Banff and Jasper.

But there is still some uncertainty for lower elevations like Calgary, Lethbridge, Red Deer and the surrounding areas.

Snow could fall in areas west of the QE2 this weekend, and Calgary could see its first flurries of the season if temperatures drop even further.

Canada's fall forecasts have called for early cold snaps, flurries and wet snow by mid-October and rain-snow mixes at the end of October in the Prairies.

So, you should expect to see more snow in Alberta before the month is over!

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

