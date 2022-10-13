6 TikToks About Dating In Alberta That Will Make You Want To Delete Your Apps
Warning: You will see way too many trucks.
Anyone that's currently trying to date will know the pain of scrolling through endless dating profiles to try and find a match and Albertans have taken to TikTok to share the perils of dating.
In Alberta, dating really has a whole lot of, let's say, unique challenges — from the endless photos of trucks and fish you'll need to swipe through to some truly bizarre profiles.
If you're currently deep into the world of online dating, these TikToks might just convince you to delete those apps.
Guys really love their trucks
If you've spent any time scrolling through dating apps in Alberta, you'll be hard-pressed to find a profile that doesn't feature a truck.
Alberta men love their trucks so much that they will probably have their own dedicated photo, just so you know. Bonus points if they also have at least one photo wearing a flannel and a hat.
No, seriously trucks are a big deal
If you're not interested in trucks, it's probably time you brushed up on some knowledge because you're going to need it. You're going to see every single type of truck you could imagine while scrolling through a dating app.
If it's not trucks, it's probably fish
Another Alberta specialty for the men of dating apps is not only to tell you that they like to go fishing but also to include a photo of them holding said fish.
If you spend any time swiping, prepare to come face-to-face with a lot of trout.
You'll see some truly weird profiles
Beyond the truck photos and fish, the descriptions people include in their profiles can be interesting, to say the least. Are they genuine descriptions of a partner, or is it a job description? Who knows?
When you do actually get on the date, it can go south very quickly
So you've found someone you like on a dating app, and you've actually managed to secure a date which feels like an achievement in itself.
However, like this poor person, you could find yourself in a truly bizarre scenario where your date thinks it's cool to just pee in front of you... on the first date.
The best advice might be to just leave
If all else fails when it comes to dating in Alberta and you're exhausted by endless swiping, leaving for a trip is also a viable option.