A Woman In Alberta Is Going On 20 First Dates In A Row & TikTok Is Super 'Invested'
She's learnt a lot from the experience!
Dating is not easy and one TikToker from Alberta decided to take matters into her own hands and challenged herself to go on 20 first dates, and she's sharing them all online.
Ashley Ulrichsen from Medicine Hat has been lining up 20 dates and people are already so invested in the saga.
Ulrichsen told Narcity she had decided to take on the challenge after not being able to work up the nerve to talk to a guy and deciding she really needed to build up her confidence when it comes to dating.
@ashleyulrichsen
& it begins! 20 first dates explanation! #fyp #20firstdates #datingchallenge #alberta #canada #single
After sharing a TikTok, people in the comments said they were "invested" in the challenge with so many highlighting their own bad dating experiences.
To plan the dates, Ulrichsen said she's very upfront about the challenge and has even posted about it in her Tinder bio so no one feels "blindsided."
So far, Ulrichsen has been on two dates, with a third coming up and she's already learnt a lot from them.
She said she was "speechless" at how creative some men have been with their date ideas.
The date she's most excited about right now is going thrifting and making DIY costumes for a Halloween party.
@ashleyulrichsen
#greenscreenvideo first date reveal!! #fyp #foryou #20firstdates #dating #alberta #canada #single
"Having that one date standpoint pushes you to ask the big questions about your family, what you're looking for and goals," she said in a video.
After sharing the videos about the challenge on TikTok, the reaction has been "really motivating," Ulrichsen told Narcity.
"Most men commenting have been asking to go on the dates or suggesting meeting people in more conventional ways, and women have said they love the idea and have been supportive in following along," she said.
@ashleyulrichsen
DATE #2 !! #greenscreenvideo #greenscreen #fyp #20firstdates #alberta #datingchallenge #canada
"Having these men plan actual dates instead of just asking for a Netflix and chill session or having talking stages that never go anywhere is really comforting in knowing that that type of dating still exists," she said.