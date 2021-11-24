A Woman Is Roasting Men's Dating Profiles Across Canada & Now She's Targeting A New City
"I'm coming for you soon!"
A woman who is getting lots of attention on TikTok and Instagram for her honest reviews of men's dating profiles is now targeting a new Canadian city.
After 15 years of being in relationships, Sherri Dru, 41, from Alberta, started posting about her experiences using Facebook Dating and Hinge in Edmonton around a week ago.
Her posts have already amassed tens of thousands of likes on TikTok, which she described to Narcity as "wild."
Now, she's expanding her repertoire to the men of Calgary.
@sherridru
Cursed dating profiles part 7: Calgary Edition 💕#curseddatingprofiles #alberta #yyc #onlinedating #datingapp #single #datingstorytime
In the video, Sherri makes comments on 41-year-old Wesley's profile, adding, "Imagine bringing Wesley home to the family!"
She also wonders why 37-year-old Jeff has a picture of an orangutan as his bio image. She tells him to "quit monkeying around."
Despite friends telling Sherri not to join online dating profiles, she said she is trying to find comedy in all the "doom and gloom."
She told Narcity, "The very first profile I make fun of is myself. I am not here to take down the men of Alberta - this is just what they are showing me.
"I am just here trying to find love and this is what the universe is giving me."
Men in Canada — it's time to clean up your dating profiles.