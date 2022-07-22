Hinge Told A TikToker She's 'Most Compatible' With Her Brother & They Had The Best Reactions
"We think you two should meet." 🤢
It's embarrassing enough to find your best friend or ex on a dating app, but how mortified would you be to find your own sibling on there?
That's what happened to one TikToker on Hinge, except the app took it to another level of cringe. Not only did she find her brother on the dating platform, but Hinge listed him as the "most compatible" guy in the area.
TikToker @mentallyillbaddie, whose name is Aliah, posted about the moment in a video alongside her brother, Zander, which has since racked up over 1 million views.
Although they obviously didn't match, it didn't make the experience any less awkward.
The two were able to find the humour in the situation and decided to film a video recording their reactions for TikTok, and their expressions are priceless.
@mentallyillbaddy
tik tok dont take this down stop trying to silence us 😔 #hinge #datingappfail #siblingsbychanceloversbychoice #fypシ #hingepartner
"When your brother is ur most compatible on Hinge," reads the caption over her video.
The first clip shows a screenshot of Zander's profile with a Hinge banner over the top saying: "Most Compatible: Aliah and Zander, we think you two should meet."
Over the screenshot image, you can see Zander and Aliah's faces with stunned facial expressions.
The following clip transitions to her brother opening up his own Hinge account, and the first person on his app is none other than Aliah. His account shows the same "most compatible" banner over his sister's photo.
Double yikes.
Aliah captioned the video: "Tiktok, don't take this down, stop trying to silence us," followed by a bunch of hilarious hashtags.
Viewers had some input on the whole situation and flooded the comment section with hilarious comments.
One person wrote: "Hinge said sweet home Alabama. lmao, I can't."
Another person shared a similar experience where her friend matched with her own dad.
"I feel like they should have an option to declare someone a family member to avoid this because my friend got her DAD," read the comment.
We thought finding your brother on a dating app was bad, but seeing your dad surfing Hinge definitely beats it.
Another person really said: "at least the commute's easy."
Even Tinder joined in on the fun and found a way to shamelessly plug its own platform. "Ummm... anyway... download tinder," the company wrote.
Let's hope no one else ever comes across their sibling… or their parent.